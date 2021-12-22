After loss to Skutt, Kearney Catholic Stars post easy win over Boone Central

KEARNEY — Fresh off their tough loss to Omaha Skutt, the Kearney Catholic boys came home to pick up a 63-44 victory over Boone Central Tuesday night.
In the first couple of minutes in the first quarter, Boone Central was battling back-and-forth with the Stars and even had a brief one-point lead.
The Stars went on a 9-0 run and had an 18-8 lead to end the quarter and there was no turning back. KCHS was solid the rest of the game, outscoring the Cardinals 23-4 in the second quarter and leading 41-12 at halftime.
“We threw that press on with a minute left in the first quarter,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “We did a good job getting up-tempo, and I think that really helped. The guys were probably excited that this is something that we didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time on, but it worked.”
Brett Mahony, who had a season-low 12 points against Skutt, dropped 25 on the Cardinals. Most of his points were from attacking the basket despite drawing multiple defenders.
“It was nice to see his finishes tonight,” Langan said. “I know in the past, he hasn’t finished the ball very well this year, even against Skutt. That was one of the things that probably cost us. If he could finish inside like that, we are going to be tough to beat.”
Boone Central made a comeback in the third quarter when Langan went to the bench. The reserves struggled, allowing 14 points while only picking up eight on offense. Langan had no choice but to bring back his starters to finish the job.
“That was a tough move because I want to give those guys a chance because for the most part, most of the time in practice, they would give us a good look and they show up to work and everything, but at the same time when they are in there, they cannot be riding the tails of the guys that are out there doing the work,” Langan said. “They have to go out there and do the work themselves, and that’s something we have to get better at.”