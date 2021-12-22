After loss to Skutt, Kearney Catholic Stars post easy win over Boone Central

Boone Central made a comeback in the third quarter when Langan went to the bench. The reserves struggled, allowing 14 points while only picking up eight on offense. Langan had no choice but to bring back his starters to finish the job.

“That was a tough move because I want to give those guys a chance because for the most part, most of the time in practice, they would give us a good look and they show up to work and everything, but at the same time when they are in there, they cannot be riding the tails of the guys that are out there doing the work,” Langan said. “They have to go out there and do the work themselves, and that’s something we have to get better at.”