KCHS teams advance to Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals

Highlights from Thursday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports filed by the region’s coaches.
BOYS
-- Kearney High had no trouble with winless Omaha Northwest, winning 85-57 with Will Vanderbeek setting the pace with 21 points. Easton Bruce added a dozen for the Bearcats and Preston Pearson finished with 11 and Parker Wise came off the bench to score 10.
-- Kearney Catholic rolled to a 63-27 win over Aquinas Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at Cope Coliseum. The Stars led 41-11 at halftime as Blake Thiele hit four 3-point baskets in the second quarter on his way to a team-high 14 points. Kegan Bosshamer followed with 10 points. Four of the Stars’ five starters sat out the fourth quarter. Kearney Catholic will play Omaha Concordia in the semifinals tonight at Omaha.
-- Quinn Johnson made 7 of 14 three-pointers and finished with 29 points to lead Loomis to a 76-38 win over Franklin. Shay Swanson netted 11 points and Aden Lovitt had 10 for the Wolves.
-- Five Amherst players scored in double figures as the Broncos defeated S-E-M 75-56. Ethan Eloe led Amherst with 19 points. Tanner Thomsen and Scout Simmons followed with 14 points while Kalon Rohde scored 12 and Coleton Vavra 11. Creyton Line led S-E-M with 15 and Kellen Eggleston chipped in 13.
-- Riley Bombeck scored 24 points and Angel Lehn tallied 21 to lead Shelton to a 64-31 win over Overton. Quinn Cheney added 12 points to the Bulldogs’ total.
GIRLS
-- Ashlyn Wischmeier’s three-point basket with just over 2 minutes to play to help Kearney Catholic hold off Archbishop Bergan, 32-27, in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Fremont. Wischmeier’s three gave the Stars a four-point lead and she extended it to six with two free throws with 25 seconds left. In tonight’s semifinals, Kearney Catholic plays Hastings St. Cecilia.
-- Lincoln High finished on a 10-0 run to upset Kearney 51-46. Aspen Rusher led the Bearcats with 14 points.
-- Ravenna outscored Elm Creek 30-16 in the second half to pull out a 47-43 win over Elm Creek. Kennedy Hurt led the Bluejays with 14 points. Allyson Larsen contributed eight points and 12 rebounds. Whitney Bauer posted 12 points for Elm Creek and Morgan Sindt and Reagan Meier added 10 each.