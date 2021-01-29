KCHS teams advance to Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals

Highlights from Thursday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports filed by the region’s coaches.

BOYS

-- Kearney High had no trouble with winless Omaha Northwest, winning 85-57 with Will Vanderbeek setting the pace with 21 points. Easton Bruce added a dozen for the Bearcats and Preston Pearson finished with 11 and Parker Wise came off the bench to score 10.

-- Kearney Catholic rolled to a 63-27 win over Aquinas Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at Cope Coliseum. The Stars led 41-11 at halftime as Blake Thiele hit four 3-point baskets in the second quarter on his way to a team-high 14 points. Kegan Bosshamer followed with 10 points. Four of the Stars’ five starters sat out the fourth quarter. Kearney Catholic will play Omaha Concordia in the semifinals tonight at Omaha.

-- Quinn Johnson made 7 of 14 three-pointers and finished with 29 points to lead Loomis to a 76-38 win over Franklin. Shay Swanson netted 11 points and Aden Lovitt had 10 for the Wolves.