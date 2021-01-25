KCHS sweeps Aquinas, KHS boys win at Lincoln Southwest

Highlights and leading scorers from Saturday’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.
GIRLS
- Kearney High’s offense fell silent Saturday as the Bearcats lost 41-21 to Lincoln Southwest. Kennadi Williams led the SilverHawks with 14 points. Tatum Rusher and Lily Novacek led Kearney with six points each.
- Kearney Catholic ended a three-game losing streak with a 47-21 win over Aquinas. Ashley Keck led the Stars with 13 points and Ashlyn Wischmeier netted 11. The Stars held Aquinas to four points in the first half.
- Three Pleasanton players scored in double figures in the Bulldogs’ 67-35 win over Kenesaw. Chelsea Fisher led Pleasanton with 15 points. Kaci Pierce and Katy Lindner added 11 each. Kaylee Steer led Kenesaw with 11 points.
- In a tight game from start to finish, Cambridge edged Bertrand 38-35 in the first round of the Republican Valley Tournament. Kenzy Drain led Bertrand with 16 points and Trista Callahan added 13 points and seven rebounds.
- BOYS
- Brett Mahony scored 22 points to lead Kearney Catholic to a 69-48 win over Aquinas Catholic. Logan O’Brien scored an additional 15 points for the Stars and Dylan Merz came off the bench to score 12. Ryan Chromy led Aquinas with 13 points. The Stars led by nearly 20 points before the Monarchs put together a big second quarter to cut the lead to 35-26 at halftime. However, a 21-point third quarter by the Stars put the game out of reach.
- Kearney High rallied in the second half to beat Lincoln Southwest 72-58. Jack Johnson led four Bearcats in double figures with 21 points. Preston Pearson added 15 points while Kaden Miller and Wil Vanderbeek netted 12 each. Seven Kearney players combined to make 12 3-pointers. Pearson finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.
- Kenesaw had three players in double figures, led by Austin Peterson with 14, in a 59-51 win over Pleasanton. Carter Klein led the Bulldogs with 24 points, Kray Kingston added 12.