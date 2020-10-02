KCHS softball team rallies to beat Minden

The Stars, ranked sixth in Class C, will host the subdistrict tournament beginning Monday at Patriot Park. The Stars will have a rematch with Minden (3-23) in the first round at 2 p.m. Monday. Other teams in the subdistrict are O’Neill and Ord and they play after KCHS and Minden. The subdistrict final will be the third game at 5:45 p.m. Monday.