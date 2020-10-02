KCHS softball team rallies to beat Minden

MINDEN — Kearney Catholic rallied for four runs Thursday in the fourth inning to pull away for 9-3 victory over Minden.
The Stars (23-5) pounded out 12 hits in the victory, including a triple by Krista Lee and a double by Bralen Biddlecome.
Carleigh Eurek was 3 for 4 with an RBI while Lee and Biddlecome were 2 for 3.
Jacee Nore was the winning pitcher, striking out six while pitching a seven-inning complete game.
The Stars, ranked sixth in Class C, will host the subdistrict tournament beginning Monday at Patriot Park. The Stars will have a rematch with Minden (3-23) in the first round at 2 p.m. Monday. Other teams in the subdistrict are O’Neill and Ord and they play after KCHS and Minden. The subdistrict final will be the third game at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
