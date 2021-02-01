KCHS boys nip GICC in OT to win Centennial crown

Highlights from Saturday’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.
BOYS
-- Kearney Catholic won the Centennial Conference Tournament championship, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic, 53-52, in overtime. The Stars (18-2) fell behind early as the Crusaders came out on fire from behind the three-point arc. A three-pointer by Tanner Turek with 47 seconds left in overtime was the 11th three for the Crusaders and it gave them a 52-50 lead. Brett Mahony, who led the Stars with 16 points, made one of two free throws with 30 seconds left and Logan O’Brien, who netted 11 points, hit a jump shot with six seconds left to give the Stars the win. For GICC, it was the second loss of the season to the Stars.
-- Caleb Svarvari poured in 20 points while freshmen Alex Banzhaf and Brady Fleischman scored 14 points apiece to lead Overton to a 60-55 win over Axtell in the first round of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. The Wildcats, the defending league champions, were led by Brennan Runge with 25 points and Calvin Johnson with 13. Runge hit five three-pointers.
GIRLS
-- Brooke Quadhamer scored 21 points to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 51-40 win over Hi-Line in the first round of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Natalie Billington added 13 points to the Falcons’ total and Sarah Jensen scored 12. Quadhamer and Billington hit three three-pointers each.
-- Axtell got 12 points from Jacey Smith and 11 from Trinity Houchin to beat Ansley/Litchfield 44-38 in the first round of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.