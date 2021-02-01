KCHS boys nip GICC in OT to win Centennial crown

-- Kearney Catholic won the Centennial Conference Tournament championship, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic, 53-52, in overtime. The Stars (18-2) fell behind early as the Crusaders came out on fire from behind the three-point arc. A three-pointer by Tanner Turek with 47 seconds left in overtime was the 11th three for the Crusaders and it gave them a 52-50 lead. Brett Mahony, who led the Stars with 16 points, made one of two free throws with 30 seconds left and Logan O’Brien, who netted 11 points, hit a jump shot with six seconds left to give the Stars the win. For GICC, it was the second loss of the season to the Stars.