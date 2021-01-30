KCHS boys advance to conference final

Highlights and leading scorers from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches

BOYS

-- Kearney Catholic advanced to the championship game in the Centennial Conference Tournament with a 49-36 victory over Omaha Concordia. Logan O’Brien led the Stars with 13 points while Brett Mahony had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kearney Catholic only led 22-20 at halftime but pulled away to earn a rematch with Grand Island Central Catholic tonight (Saturday) in Omaha.

-- Kearney High blew out Lincoln High 71-49. The Bearcats led 64-28 going into the fourth quarter.

-- Brennan Runge hit six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as Axtell held off Hi-Line 72-68 after leading by 10 points going into the fourth quarter. Calvin Jones added 24 points for the Wildcats, scoring 13 in the fourth quarter. Ryker Evans, who led the Bulls’ comeback with 14 points in the fourth quarter, finished with 21.

GIRLS