KCHS boys advance to conference final

Highlights and leading scorers from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches
BOYS
-- Kearney Catholic advanced to the championship game in the Centennial Conference Tournament with a 49-36 victory over Omaha Concordia. Logan O’Brien led the Stars with 13 points while Brett Mahony had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kearney Catholic only led 22-20 at halftime but pulled away to earn a rematch with Grand Island Central Catholic tonight (Saturday) in Omaha.
-- Kearney High blew out Lincoln High 71-49. The Bearcats led 64-28 going into the fourth quarter.
-- Brennan Runge hit six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as Axtell held off Hi-Line 72-68 after leading by 10 points going into the fourth quarter. Calvin Jones added 24 points for the Wildcats, scoring 13 in the fourth quarter. Ryker Evans, who led the Bulls’ comeback with 14 points in the fourth quarter, finished with 21.
GIRLS
-- Hastings St. Cecilia built a little bit of a cushion toward the end of the third quarter and held on to beat Kearney Catholic 36-34 in the semifinal game of the Centennial Conference Tournament. Katharine Hamberger led the Hawkettes (16-2) with 11 points. Shaye Butler added eight. For Kearney Catholic, Ashlyn Wischmeier set the pace with 10 points. Three others scored six.
-- Wilcox-Hildreth held on for a 43-39 win over Franklin after leading 24-16 at halftime. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons with 15 points and Brooke Quadhamer chipped in 12. Abigail Yelkin led Franklin with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
-- Three Ravenna players — Tori Sklenar, Callie Coulter and Kennedy Hurt — scored nine points each to pace the Bluejays to a 45-36 win over Centura. Coulter also grabbed 11 rebounds.
-- Overton powered its way to a 46-28 win over Elm Creek. Whitney Bauer led Elm Creek with 18 points.