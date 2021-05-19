Jess McHargue takes soccer roots, which began in Kearney, to Lexington

LEXINGTON — “The next game is a big game” is the phrase Jess McHargue preaches to his Lexington High School boys soccer team. Those words come more to life tonight as the Minutemen are one win away from bringing home their first state title in school history.
As the Minutemen reached the peak of their success, it was only seven years ago, when McHargue took charge at 23 years old, not knowing how he would achieve the level of intensity in the soccer program like at Kearney High School. However, you have to start somewhere.
McHargue was a high school standout at Kearney (2004-2008). He played basketball and soccer for the Bearcats and was a varsity letter winner and a three-year captain. It didn’t take too long for him to be a coach after joining Scott Steinbrook’s staff while attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He eventually found his way to Lexington in 2012, where he had to make a name for himself.
“At this stage of my coaching career, seeing former players move up in the coaching ranks and accomplish great things is one of the most satisfying and fulfilling things I get to be a part of,” Steinbrook said. “We’re all super proud of what they’ve built in Lexington, and there will be a lot of current and former KHS players, coaches and alumni pulling for our friends down the road in Lex.”
A year before he took the head coaching job, McHargue was involved in the Lexington athletic programs by coaching basketball, softball and junior varsity soccer. It was his way of learning more about the culture and being involved in the Lexington community.
“There was definitely a culture change, understanding the different values of the different people I was interacting with,” McHargue said. “All of those things in coming together and learning to respect everyone at the same time was a little bit of adjustment, but I think it helped that I coached a lot of different sports those first couple of years. I was just exposed to the culture.”
As soon as McHargue had to build the program from the ground up, he immediately sought advice from Steinbrook. To this day, they still keep tabs on one another about their soccer programs.
“One of the first things he told me is I got to make it on my own,” McHargue said. “I can’t go into a new place and turn it into Kearney High that I played for and coached at, but I had to truly make it on my own. That’s how I got to where I am now. “
One thing McHargue emphasized more about his program was family. Everyone bought in.
In the past seven seasons, minus last year because of COVID, the Minutemen have had a winning record. Before this year’s 20-1 season, McHargue is 79-35 in his coaching career. With all success he has brought to Lexington at a young age, he believes that his assistant coaches during the years deserve the most credit for building his program.
“I had some great coaches who moved on and are now head coaches themselves in different programs,” McHargue said. “I’ve been blessed with great people that made the program what it is now.”
McHargue started to see a high potential in his Minutemen after a 16-4 record during the 2017 season. At that time, players like Junior Casillas, Jason Tovar and Yosar Galvan were freshmen and eventually grew into leaders their senior year as the momentum continued to build for Lexington.
“We knew that they were going to be a group that if they stick together and saw through three to four years, they were going to do some pretty amazing things,” McHargue said. “Missing out on last year due to COVID obviously left us with a lot of question marks. We didn’t know what to expect.”
The Minutemen now face their toughest test yet in the state finals as they take on top-seed Skutt Catholic High School (20-1), a team Lexington faced early this year and lost 3-1. The Skyhawks defeated Bennington, 3-1, in the semifinals.
“Skutt is a team that won’t beat themselves,” McHargue said. “They are very disciplined and well-organized. For us to win, we’re going to have to capitalize on the opportunities that we have. Take advantage of them and not make our own mistakes. I think it’s going to be a fun matchup and I know our guys are focused and ready to go.”
The Class B State finals is set for 8 p.m. today at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.