Jess McHargue takes soccer roots, which began in Kearney, to Lexington

“There was definitely a culture change, understanding the different values of the different people I was interacting with,” McHargue said. “All of those things in coming together and learning to respect everyone at the same time was a little bit of adjustment, but I think it helped that I coached a lot of different sports those first couple of years. I was just exposed to the culture.”

As soon as McHargue had to build the program from the ground up, he immediately sought advice from Steinbrook. To this day, they still keep tabs on one another about their soccer programs.

“One of the first things he told me is I got to make it on my own,” McHargue said. “I can’t go into a new place and turn it into Kearney High that I played for and coached at, but I had to truly make it on my own. That’s how I got to where I am now. “

One thing McHargue emphasized more about his program was family. Everyone bought in.

In the past seven seasons, minus last year because of COVID, the Minutemen have had a winning record. Before this year’s 20-1 season, McHargue is 79-35 in his coaching career. With all success he has brought to Lexington at a young age, he believes that his assistant coaches during the years deserve the most credit for building his program.