Isabelle Paitz wins four golds as Pleasanton Bulldogs rule FKC

WILCOX — Throughout the season, the Pleasanton Bulldogs have counted on solid point production from Isabelle Paitz.

On Friday, the senior sprinter took four gold medals away from the Fort Kearny Conference Track Meet, leading the Bulldogs to the girls team championship.

“I feel like it went pretty good. I was pretty loose and the warm weather helped a lot after having cold track meets all year,” Paitz said.

Layered clothing was replaced by multiple application of sun block as temperatures climbed into the 80s for Friday’s meet at Wilcox.

For Paitz, that meant times that “were a little faster than normal because of the weather again. We got hot weather, so that helps big time,” she said.

She won the 100-meter dash in 13.18 seconds, edging Amherst’s Tenley Hadwiger by .15 seconds. They went 1-2 in the 200, too, with Paitz finishing in a season-best 27.35 seconds and Hadwiger in 27.43.

Paitz’s teammates, Natalie Siegel and Katy Lindner, finished third and fourth in the 200 and that trio teamed up with Hailey Mollring to win the 4x100 relay by more than a second and a half over Amherst. The Bulldogs’ winning time was 53.05 seconds.