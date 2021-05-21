Hurdlers’ sweep leads Bearcats to third-place finish

OMAHA — Alex Schall, D’Andre Ndugwa and Jack Dahlgren had a goal of placing in the top three together at the beginning of the season. All year they delivered, but this time, it was on the biggest stage.

Schall was victorious in the 110 hurdles and took home gold with a time of 14.90. Schall made his impression in the preliminaries when he had the fastest time. He couldn’t help but flex his muscles by the time he ran to the finish line, but he owed it all to his two teammates for complementing one another.

“Obviously, we’ve been working together for a long time,” Schall said. “We push each other every day at practice. We wanted to show big time at the state meet. I think the 1, 2, 3 really helped us accomplish that goal.”

Schall will cherish the relationship he had with his teammates as he will move to play football at Wayne State University this fall. He will leave big shoes to fill as Dahlgren and Ndugwa will be searching for a new member of their trio.

“We made a lot of memories not only just in practice and joking around, but we also showed up big in the meets and celebrated after,” Schall said. “I’m just going to remember the friendships I made.”