Hurdlers’ sweep leads Bearcats to third-place finish

OMAHA — Alex Schall, D’Andre Ndugwa and Jack Dahlgren had a goal of placing in the top three together at the beginning of the season. All year they delivered, but this time, it was on the biggest stage.
Schall was victorious in the 110 hurdles and took home gold with a time of 14.90. Schall made his impression in the preliminaries when he had the fastest time. He couldn’t help but flex his muscles by the time he ran to the finish line, but he owed it all to his two teammates for complementing one another.
“Obviously, we’ve been working together for a long time,” Schall said. “We push each other every day at practice. We wanted to show big time at the state meet. I think the 1, 2, 3 really helped us accomplish that goal.”
Schall will cherish the relationship he had with his teammates as he will move to play football at Wayne State University this fall. He will leave big shoes to fill as Dahlgren and Ndugwa will be searching for a new member of their trio.
“We made a lot of memories not only just in practice and joking around, but we also showed up big in the meets and celebrated after,” Schall said. “I’m just going to remember the friendships I made.”
Ndugwa was a heavy favorite to win gold, but a hamstring injury during districts prevented that from happening. There were concerns if the junior was going to be able to compete in the state finals, but after days of stretching and getting treated by his trainers, he was able to take home silver.
“I had to stretch out every day,” Ndugwa said. “During practices I had to stretch and couldn’t do a full workout. Next day, I stretched out more and did a full workout.”
Dahlgren took third at 15.09, just .8 behind Ndugwa. He was hoping for all three to go under 15 seconds but was still pleased with the time he ran.
“We were all trying to get on under 15, but it feels good to get on the 15,” Dahlgren said.
Dahlgren would go on and win another bronze medal in the 300 hurdles. The Kearney boys track team went on finishing third in the team standings with 53 points. The boys 4x400 relay brought the finishing touches with another first place at 3:24.01. Theo Huber was the anchor who sealed the deal for the Bearcats. The Kearney boys medaled in all 10 events. Six of the Bearcats finished in the top three. Gabe Van Winkel was also one of the top three performers as he took third in the shot put at 54-6 1/2.
First time for everything
About 24 hours after winning the shot put, Lily Novacek returned with an encore performance in the discus throw. The senior finished the day by throwing 128-3, which was in her fourth attempt. She now owns both throwing titles for the Kearney girls track team.
Novacek set the bar high by throwing a 123-5 in her first attempt. Despite the slight wind and drizzling rain, it didn’t affect the senior much in her throws.
“It did affect my first throw, but
it was a slight adjustment,” Novacek said. “I think it helped a lot honestly with further conditions, I’m not really upset because until last week this 128, still would be a PR. So it’s still exciting.”
While it was her first season throwing the discus, she was a natural. All it took was a little convincing by former Kearney teammates, and she eventually accepted the challenge.
‘I’m not going to lie. I never thought I would be a discus thrower,” Novacek said. “It was my first year, and I never thought that I would win gold. All my teammates helped me. They all made me put in the hard work, and I’m super glad that I decided to keep doing it.”
Novacek wanted to try out during her junior year, but COVID-19 got in the way of that. However, she still managed to develop as if she’s done it for all four years.
“Once I got the feel for it, it feels very natural and it’s a lot easier to correct stuff,” Novacek said. “Once you get the main stuff down because you don’t have to correct everything at once. “
Now that she has both throwing titles on her resume, she is looking forward to showing her abilities when she becomes a Lady Loper. Novacek plans on playing both volleyball and track and field for the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall.
“I think UNK does a good job for multisport athletes,” Novacek said. “I know there’s another discus thrower who’s really good, and she plays volleyball and track. So I think they are really good at being able to let us do both.”
The Kearney girls finished fifth overall with 45 points on Thursday after medaling in seven events.
Senior Hannah Godwin added more points in the distance running events. The future Cornhusker runner placed second in 1600 at 5:03.86 and third in the 3200 at 11:03.41.
Kearney High’s Jack Dahlgren, left, Alex Schall, center, and D’Andre Ndugwa leap on their hurdles that look to finish in the top three.
Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub