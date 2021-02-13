Hub Territroy Basketball

Highlights and leading scorers from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports supplied by the region’s coaches.

BOYS

Kearney High defeated Lincoln North Star in overtime, 55-53, at Lincoln. Easton Bruce made a three-pointer, Will Vanderbeek a two-pointer and Preston Pearson a free throw in overtime after North Star’s Brennon Clemens Jr.’s buzzer beater ended the game at 49-49 in regulation. Pearson led the Bearcats with 24 points. Kwat Abelkarim led North Star with 17 points, Clemmons added 15 and Josh Brown chipped in 11.

Loomis’ Quin Johnson nailed 10 three-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Loomis to a 75-43 win over Pleasanton. Aden Lovitt added 12 points and Shay Swanson added 10 to the Loomis total. Blake Wilson led Pleasanton with 16 points and Carter Klein scored 10.

Three S-E-M players scored in double figures as the Mustangs defeated Overton 62-42. Carson Rohde set the pace for the Mustangs with 16 points while Kellen Eggleston added 15 and Creyton Line scored 13. Braden Fleischman led Overton with 11 points and Wyatt Ryan 10 for Overton.

Bertrand won a low-scoring game with Arapahoe, 33-22. Joe Pelton led the Vikings with nine points and Tyler Miller scored 10 for Arapahoe.