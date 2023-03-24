SHELTON — A year ago, Sebastian Sauceda saw his undefeated season fall just short after losing in the 106-pound semifinals of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

It was his only loss of the season, but it provided plenty of motivation for this year.

Sauceda, a junior, went up to 113 pounds this year, but this time, he didn’t succumb to the pressure. He finished the season 36-0, winning the state championship and moving his career record to 96-11.

“From that match all the way through this one was his mental game,” said Shelton coach Tanner Hawks. “The lights got a little big, he stopped breathing, so then he wasn’t thinking when he was wrestling. This year, his mental game was way better. He was able to process what was happening on the mat without panicking and just execute what he needed to do.”

Kearney Hub All-Region Wrestling Team Wt. — Name, School Gr. Rec. 106 — Jack Sponenberg, KHS So. 40-11. 113 — Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton Jr. 36-0. 120 — Gaitlin Krepela, Pleasanton So. 45-5. 126 — Jackson Lavene, KHS Sr. 34-16. 132 — Daven Naylor, Lexington Sr. 36-11. 138 — Orrin Kuehn, Minden So. 49-5. 145 — Perry Swarm, KHS Sr. 39-16. 152 — Sam Nachtigal, KHS So. 21-11. 160 — Taaron Lavicky, Axtell Jr. 48-3. 170 — Kreyton Rockefeller, Gibbon Jr. 40-12. 182 — Roman Kolbet, Gibbon Sr. 28-5. 195 — Brody Bogard, Amherst Sr. 38-10. 220 — Luke Pawloski, Pleasanton So. 44-4. 285 — Thomas Psota, Ravenna Sr. 49-4.

Sauceda is Shelton’s first state champion since Robert Mendez won at 135 pounds in 1992. His historic season has led to him being named the Hub Territory Boys’ Wrestler of the Year.

After being plagued with an ACL injury during football, Sauceda didn’t know if he would even be able to wrestle this winter. After the swelling went down in his knee, he decided that he was going to try and get through the season.

“I guess it was just the thought of me not being able to wrestle,” Sauceda said. “That’s what really scared me. I found out that I could wrestle and I really worked hard to build my knee back up and my leg. I was just kind of nervous during matches, hoping I didn’t hurt it or anything.”

Sauceda is a three-sport athlete, involved in football, wrestling and track and field. With his injury and the possibility of surgery, he is taking the spring season off to recover.

Nerves caught up to Sauceda last year at state, but he dominated this season. He won his first match at state by technical fall, second by major decision and the final two by fall.

“I was confident, but I was kind of nervous last year,” Sauceda said. “This year I came in a lot more aggressive. I’ve been down there, so I was just confident, but I knew everyone was going to be tough.”

Following a 24-10 record his freshman year, Sauceda has gone 72-1 over the last two seasons. Continuous work and improvement has led to his breakout success.

“His technique, he drills it in and works on it a lot, so when he’s pushing the pace of a match he doesn’t have to think about it,” Hawks said. “He just runs his technique and everything falls into place like he wants to.”

When he gets back on the mat next year, Sauceda hopes to have the same outcome. As a three-time state qualifier with nearly 100 wins under his belt, he knows that he can get the job done again.

“I’m just trying to have another undefeated season and win the state title hopefully,” he said.