AMHERST — 80-0.

That is the record of Amherst wrestler Reagen Gallaway over the last two years.

After girls’ wrestling became a sanctioned sport in 2021, Gallaway went 37-0, taking the 138-pound championship her junior year. This year, she repeated as an undefeated champion, going 43-0.

Gallaway capped off her high school career exactly how she intended, winning the 140-pound championship by technical fall.

“I knew I trained hard enough, am the hardest worker on and off the mat, and if I did everything right the turnout would be winning my fourth title,” Gallaway said.

Because of Gallaway’s continued success, she has been named the Hub Territory Girls Wrestler of the Year for the second season in a row.

As an unsanctioned sport, Gallaway racked up two undefeated seasons, winning Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association state championships in the process. While her NSWCA championships are discredited by some because of the lack of participants, Gallaway still considers herself a four-time champion.

Success didn’t come easy early on in high school. She had to battle boys as well as girls. While unsure of the exact number of losses, Gallaway knows they all came against boys.

“I don’t really pay attention to records,” she said. “After every match, I’m 0-0 again. That’s my mindset.”

Things changed on May 19, 2021, when the NSAA voted to sanction girls wrestling.

“I just remember crying out of happiness because I grew up wrestling boys 90% of the time,” Gallaway said. “Through that time I thought about quitting wrestling because I didn’t think I’d be good enough wrestling the guys.

"Other girls won’t have to go through what I went through. I love to see it, because we just wanted an opportunity and a chance, just like the guys.”

Even after finishing with an unblemished high school record her junior year and placing third at the ISF World Championships in France over the summer, Gallaway still had plenty of doubters. Heading into her final season, this put a chip on her shoulder.

“Senior year, going for my fourth title, undefeated; it was just a lot of pressure because people wanted to see me lose,” Gallaway said. “People like to see winners lose. I really had to focus on myself and I was going to give it to the people.”

She cruised at the 2023 NSAA State Championships, winning her first three matches by fall, all in under two minutes. In the championship, she defeated Miah Kenny (25-3) by technical fall.

The next step in Gallaway’s journey will be at Hastings College. Having wrestled all around the United States and even internationally, she is confident that she can make an early impact.

“My goal is, as a freshman, I’m going to come in and try to be an All-American,” Gallaway said. “I want to be a four-time All-American and win some national titles in there. I believe I can do it with my work ethic and my passion.”

Gallaway will be majoring in physical education. She wants to continue growing the female presence in the sport and sees coaching in her future.