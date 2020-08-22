Hub Territory Volleyball Preview Capsules

Kearney High
Class A
2019 Record: 21-16
Coach: Jessica Day (6th year)
Outlook: Despite graduating three starters, the Bearcats return several key players, including seniors Lucy Bartee, Aspen Rusher, Lily Novacek and Sidney Province. The group is very seasons and had been instrumental in the success KHS has had the last few seasons.
Returning Starters:
S — Lucy Bartee, 6-0, Sr.
OH — Aspen Rusher, 5-9, Sr.
MH — Lily Novacek, 6-0, Sr.
OH — Sidney Province, 6-0, Sr.
DS — Elli Mehlin, 5-5, So.
Returning Letterwinners
MH — Ally Vavra, 5-10, Sr.
Holdrege
Class B
2019 Record: 4-26
Coach: Ashley Axman
Outlook: The Dusters have put in the work to strengthen their game for the upcoming season.
Returning Starters:
L — Taylor Wiser, 5-4, Sr.
MH — Brooklyn Berney, 5-11, Jr.
S — Mallory Pfeifer, 5-11, Jr.
OH — Megan Belgum, 5-11, Jr.
Returning Letterwinners:
Bradie Medina, 5-8, So.
Lorna Weides, 5-6, So.
McKenna Ortgiesen, 6-0, Jr.
Sara Nelson, 6-0, Jr.
Lexington
Class B
2019 Record: 14-20
Coach: Samantha Hammond (3rd year)
Outlook: Lexington returns every player from last year and has seen a lot of growth. The Minutemaids expect to be strong on defense and ball control but still will lack size at the net. The girls have been working hard on offense this summer and to develop a fast offense to compensate for the lack of height.
Returning Starters:
Cordelia Harbison, 5-8, Jr.
Liah Haines, 5-8, Jr.
Mia Rowe, 5-7, Jr.
Jackie Ostrom, 5-7, Sr.
Taylor Whoerle, 5-7, Jr.
Brisa Garcia, 5-5, Jr.
Sarah Treffer, 5-5, Jr.
Reese Kuecker, 5-9, So.
Gibbon
Class C1
2019 Record: 9-20
Coach: Lonna Pickel
Returning Letterwinners:
OH — Samantha Walker, 5-5, Sr.
OH — Desirae Nunez, 5-6, Sr.
MB — Ashlyn Dealey, 5-8, Sr.
MB — Emma Kucera, 5-4, Sr.
RS — Jalyssa Gillming, 5-5, Sr.
Kearney Catholic
Class C1
2019 Record: 19-14
Coach: Kris Conner (29th year)
Outlook: This team has a lot of potential with good experience returning and some freshmen who will provide depth and challenges in practice.
Returning Starters
L — Ella Bruggeman, 5-4, Sr.
MH — Jill Collins, 6-0, Sr.
RS — Bailey Spangler, 5-9, Sr.
OH — Ashlyn Wischmeier, 5-9, Sr.
OH — Ashley Keck, 5-11, Jr.
Returning Letterwinners
DS — Josie Denney, 5-5, Jr.
S — Syd Conner, 5-11, Jr.
OH/DS — Jenna Kruse, 5-6, So.
OH — Kamryn David, 5-6, So.
DS — Lauren Kantaras, 5-2, So.
Minden
Class C1
2019 Record: 19-17.
Coach: Julie Ratka (2nd year)
Outlook: The Whippets have some strong attackers and defenders, but are a fairly young team that will have to grow quickly in the areas of setting and attacking in all positions to be competitive.
Returning Letterwinners:
MH — Sloane Beck, 5-10, So.
MH — Sarah Hultquist, 5-10, Sr.
OH — Maylee Kamery, 5-11, Jr.
L — Bailey Rogers, 5-4, So.
DS/OH — Keitan Bienhoff, 5-5, So.
DS/OH — Payton Weeder, 5-6, Jr.
Elm Creek
Class C2
2019 Record: 19-10
Coach: Brandi McCarter (13th year)
Outlook: The Buffs are coming into the season with high hopes of success. The team returns an experienced, determined group that is confident it can advance to the next level.
Returning Starters;
S — Whitney Bauer, 5-6, Sr.
RS — Abby Bauer, 5-6, Sr.
OH — Ashley Brown, 5-9, Sr.
OH — Maci McCarter, 5-6, Sr.
MH/RS — Haley Stone, 5-9, Sr.
S/RS — Morgan Sindt, 5-6, Sr.
MH — Avery Sindt, 5-10, Jr.
DS — Samantha Knapp, 5-6, Sr.
L — Skylar Grone, 5-6, Jr.
Returnign Letterwinners
OH — Emily Smith, 5-7, Jr.
MH — Denise Hunt, 5-5, So.
Overton
Class C2
2019 Record: 28-5.
Coach: Hayley Ryan
Outlook — Overton again appears to be Pleasanton’s main challenger in the Fort Kearny Conference returning all six starters from last season. Added depth will continue to help build the team and offer options throughout the season. There will be a solid senior class that has seen court time since their freshman year. Team strength will be height, starting with middle hitters Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman. The Eagles graduated two seniors from last year’s state tournament team but are adding seven or more freshman who have seen success as athletes.
Returning starters:
MH — Rachel Ecklund, Sr.
MH — Haley Fleischman, Sr.
OH — Allie Altwine, Sr.
RS/S — Anna Brennan, Sr.
OH — Kenzie Scheele, Jr.
RS — Addison Luther, Jr.
Returning Letterwinners:
Maeli Meier
Ravenna
Class C2
2019 Record: 11-19
Coach: Abby Sorensen (5th year)
Outlook: The Bluejays are an athletic team with four seniors who have experience at the varsity level. Several of last year’s freshmen also got varsity experience last year and showed improvement through the season.
Returning Starters:
MB — Callie Coulter, 5-7, Sr.
S — Ashlyn Fiddelke, 5-4, Sr.
RS — Kaylien McAlevy, 5-9, Sr.
L — Morgyn Fiddelke, 5-5, So.
OH — Kennedy Hunt, 5-6, So.
Returning Letterwinners:
OH — Tristin Nelson, 5-4, Sr.
S — Brooklin Cox, 5-3, Jr.
MB — Claire Coulter, 5-9, So.
RS — Aspyn Wick, 5-6, So.
OH/RS — Tori Sklenar, 5-6, So.
Amherst
Class D1
Coach: Jonie Fader (2nd year)
2019 Record: 10-18
Outlook: Last year was a rebuilding year for the Broncos and this year should see some of the results of that.
Returning Starters:
S — Rylee McCurdy, Sr.
L — Breanna Trampe, Sr.
H — Jaelyn Potts, Sr.
RS — Maci Stokebrand, Sr.
H — Tenley Hadwiger, Jr.
H — Hannah Adam, Jr.
S — Kayten Hagan, So.
H — Sadie Ringlein, So.
Ansley/Litchfield
Class D1
2019 Record: 10-22
Coach: Jamee Smith (2nd year)
Outlook: After losing four key seniors, the Spartans need to work hard to rebuild and be competitive.
Returning Starters:
MH — Carli Bailey, Jr.
S — Katherine Paitz, So.
MH — Kaylee Rohde, So.
Returning Letterwinners
OH — Audrey Hogg, Jr.
Axtell
Class D1
2019 Record: 19-11.
Coach: Brad Nelson (28th year)
Outlook: The Wildcats will be a young and inexperienced team this year. Depth at key positions should help the team develop as the season progresses. Strengths will be ball handling and serve receive. Weakness will be a lack of height.
Returning Starters:
RS — Paige Lindau, Sr.
L/OH — Jesse Bertrand, Jr.
MH — Lexie Eckhoff, So.
Returning Letterwinners:
OH — Jacey Smidt, Sr.
MH — Jayden Robinson, Sr.
L — Amanda Cline, Sr.
S — Abby Snell, Sr.
MH — Reagan Nordhausen, Jr.
S — Audrey Nelson, So.
Pleasanton
Class D1
2019 Record: 32-2.
Coach: Shane Nordby (6th year)
Outlook: Pleasanton will again be a contender for the Class D state title. The Bulldog seniors have had a ton of success since their days as freshmen (they haven’t lost a Fort Kearny Conference match since they were freshmen) and will be under plenty of pressure to maintain that level of excellence. Coach Shane Nordby said, “They are expected to win a lot of games. I think this can also be counted as one of our strengths as well. We will have a ton of experience coming back from a very successful season last year. I hope they are ready for a fun and challenging year as our conference will be much improved.”
Returning Starters:
OH — Kaci Pierce, 5-8, Sr.
OH — Belle Paitz, 5-9, Sr.
S/MB — Natalie Siegel, 5-7, Sr.
MB — Katy Lindner, 6-0, Sr.
MB/RS — Kinsey Lindner, 6-0, Sr.
MB/RS — Chelsea Fisher, 6-0, Jr.
Other Letterwinners:
S/OH — Taryn Flood, 5-6, Jr.
MB/DS — Reagan Weisdorfer, 5-6, So.
Shelton
Class D1
2019 Record: 9-21
Coach: Alie Kropp (1st year)
Outlook: The Bulldogs will be young with the majority of our players coming from the sophomore class. Only two seniors graduated, so Shelton has good experience for a young team. First-year coach Alie Kropp, a Shelton native, hopes her team will step up this season and really control the net.
Returning Starters
RS — Halie Clark, 5-4, So.
OH — Dru Niemack, 5-8, So.
L — Alia Gomez, 5-4, So.
S — MaKenna Willis, 5-4, So.
OH — Brianna Simmons, 5-6, Jr.
Bertrand
Class D2
2019 Record: 25-6.
Coach: Lisa Mason (30th year), Kevin Lavene (7th year)
Outlook — Bertrand should have a solid team with several returning starters from last year’s state tournament team, but some players will have to take on new roles.
Returning Starters:
S — Erin Boggs, 5-6, Sr.
MH — Aleya Hueftle, 5-8, Sr.
OH/MH — Johanna Ford, 5-8, Jr.
DS — Jordan Hilmer, 5-5, Jr.
OH — Macie Steinbrink, 5-7, Sr.
Returning Letterwinners:
OH — Sadie Maloley, 5-7, So.
RS/MH — Anna Pelton, 5-8, Sr.
Loomis
Class D2
2019 Record: 7-21
Coach: Carrie Trompke (3rd year)
Outlook: The Wolves return a lot of experience and have worked hard this summer. Coach Carrie Trompke anticipates having a quick and scrappy team led by seniors Alexis Billeter, Caitlynn Wahls and Samantha Schemper, who should develop into a powerful front row.
Returning Starters:
OH — Alexis Billeter, 5-9, Sr.
MB — Caitlynn Wahls, 5-8, Sr.
S — Georgia Crandall, 5-2, Jr.
OH/MH — Hanna Stewart, 5-9, Jr.
S/RS — Jersie Hermanson, 5-3, So.
L — Adeline Larson, 5-1, So.
S-E-M
Class D2
2019 Record: 12-17
Coach: Tammy Kenton
Outlook: After graduating seven seniors, the Mustangs have many questions.
Returning Starter:
OH/S — Abbie Rohde, 5-6, Jr.
Returning Letterwinners
Abree Claflin, 5-6, Sr.
Ellie Guthard, 5-7, Sr.
Audrey Reiter, 6-0, Jr.
Adi McFarland, 6-0, Jr.
Wilcox-Hildreth
Class D2
2019 record: 5-21
Coach: Lindsey Rossen (2nd year)
Outlook: The Falcons have talented players with experience who hope their hard work pays off.
Returning Starters
S — Brooke Quadhamer, 5-6, Sr.
OH — McKinley Ritner, 5-7, Jr.
OH — Ryeann Ritner, 5-4, Jr.
MH — Natalie Billington, 5-9, Sr.
MH — Sarah Jensen, 5-10, So.
DS — Claire Ortgiesen, 5-4, So.
Returning Letterwinner:
RS — Emma Donley, 5-9, So.
