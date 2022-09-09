Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

— Kearney Catholic swept Adams Central and Blue Hill Thursday night at the Adams Central Triangular to improve to 9-0. The Stars defeated Adams Central 25-17, 25-20 with Londyn Carnes and Payton Dzingle scoring seven kills apiece and Maleigha Johnson serving for three aces. In a 25-11, 25-15 win over Blue Hill, Aibrey Mandernach had six kills and two ace serves. Setter Callie Squiers had 30 assists in the two matches.

— Lexie Eckhoff ripped 16 kills and four ace serves and had four blocks to lead Axtell to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-19 win over Ansley/Litchfield. Audrey Nelson had four ace serves.

— Shelton rolled to a 25-3, 25-16, 25-12 win over Silver Lake with Dru Niemack shredding the Mustangs with 18 kills. Makenna Willis delivered seven ace serves and 28 set assists while Jalyn Branson had four ace serves.

— Mattie Kamery tallied 18 kills, nine assists, a block and an ace serve in Minden’s 25-21, 25-22, 25-11 win over Phillipsburg, Kansas. Kinsie Land and Sloane Beck added seven kills each while Myla Emery had six kills, 21 assists and two aces.

— JoLee Ryan had 23 kills and hit .352 as Overton handed Cambridge its first loss of the season, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24. Natalie Wood contributed another 18 kills and Daisy Ryan had nine. Ashlyn Florell finished with 46 assists.

— Wilcox-Hildreth rallied from a first-set loss to beat Alma 17-25, 25-20, 25-22. Sarah Jensen had 12 kills and Emma DOnley had eight for the Falcons. Claire Ortgiesen had 21 assists. In a 25-19, 25-14 win over Northern Valley, Kansas, Donley, Jensen and Madison Bunger had four kills each and Ortgiesen had three ace serves.

— Amherst’s Hannah Herrick had 17 kills and Saryn Prickett had a dozen in the Broncos’ 25-21, 29-27, 25-11 win over Ravenna.