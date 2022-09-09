 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

  • 0

— Kearney Catholic swept Adams Central and Blue Hill Thursday night at the Adams Central Triangular to improve to 9-0. The Stars defeated Adams Central 25-17, 25-20 with Londyn Carnes and Payton Dzingle scoring seven kills apiece and Maleigha Johnson serving for three aces. In a 25-11, 25-15 win over Blue Hill, Aibrey Mandernach had six kills and two ace serves. Setter Callie Squiers had 30 assists in the two matches.

— Lexie Eckhoff ripped 16 kills and four ace serves and had four blocks to lead Axtell to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-19 win over Ansley/Litchfield. Audrey Nelson had four ace serves.

— Shelton rolled to a 25-3, 25-16, 25-12 win over Silver Lake with Dru Niemack shredding the Mustangs with 18 kills. Makenna Willis delivered seven ace serves and 28 set assists while Jalyn Branson had four ace serves.

— Mattie Kamery tallied 18 kills, nine assists, a block and an ace serve in Minden’s 25-21, 25-22, 25-11 win over Phillipsburg, Kansas. Kinsie Land and Sloane Beck added seven kills each while Myla Emery had six kills, 21 assists and two aces.

People are also reading…

— JoLee Ryan had 23 kills and hit .352 as Overton handed Cambridge its first loss of the season, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24. Natalie Wood contributed another 18 kills and Daisy Ryan had nine. Ashlyn Florell finished with 46 assists.

— Wilcox-Hildreth rallied from a first-set loss to beat Alma 17-25, 25-20, 25-22. Sarah Jensen had 12 kills and Emma DOnley had eight for the Falcons. Claire Ortgiesen had 21 assists. In a 25-19, 25-14 win over Northern Valley, Kansas, Donley, Jensen and Madison Bunger had four kills each and Ortgiesen had three ace serves.

— Amherst’s Hannah Herrick had 17 kills and Saryn Prickett had a dozen in the Broncos’ 25-21, 29-27, 25-11 win over Ravenna.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball draws record-breaking crowd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News