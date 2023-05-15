KEARNEY — Nearly 150 Hub Territory athletes will wrap up their track seasons over the next four days when the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships take off at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The four-day meet, which gets underway at 9 a.m. each day, is divided with Class A and B athletes competing Wednesday and Thursday and Class C and D athletes battling it out on Friday and Saturday.

The Hub Territory has two defending state champions: Lexington distance runner Ian Salazar and Bertrand pole vaulter Owen Kaps.

Salazar earned Hub Territory Track Athlete of the Year honors after winning the Class B 1,600 and 3,200 last year. However, injury kept him on the sidelines through this year's cross country season and most of the track season. He competed for the first time this year at the Centennial Conference meet and has qualified only in the 3,200 as he returns to top running form.

Kaps has been a consistent winner with most of his competition throughout the season coming from teammate Marcus Hernandez.

A number of the region's athletes hope to experience that winning thrill this year. Among those to watch are:

Class A

Kearney High has qualified 19 points and 18 girls, including a couple favorites to win gold medals.

Senior Jack Dahlgren heads the list in the hurdle races. Dahlgren has the best times in the state this year. He and Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone ran the fastest times at the district meets and appear ready to battle for the 110-meter high hurdle gold medal.

Dahlgren and Lincoln Pius X's JP Mattern are the only two Class A hurdlers to break the 39-second barrier this season. Dahlgren rallied from some stutter steps to run down Mattern in the final 100 meters at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.

Kearney High also figures to be a factor in the pole vault where Zack Watson has the top Class A performance this season. One of his closest competitors is sophomore teammate Sam Nachtigal.

For the Kearney High girls, throwers Avery Franzen in the shot put and Haidyn Skeen in the discus are the best bets for a podium finish.

Class B

While Salazar couldn't compete during the cross country season, his teammates showed their talents winning the state title. Lazaro Adame has run faster times than Salazar this year. Both could be a factor in the 3,200. Oscar Aguado ripped of a 1-minute, 55-second 800 in the district meet, making him the man to beat in that event.

In the pole vault, Holdrege has qualified three boys and three girls. Bradie Medina is one of a handful of female vaulters who have cleared 12 feet this year.

Class C

Kearney Catholic's chances of making a run at a team title probably faded with Hazel Haarberg's hamstring injury. Haarberg would have been a favorite in the 100, 200 and long jump. She also would have anchored the 4x100 relay that could have made a run at the state record.

The 4x100 still has a chance to win with Onxy Smith joining Margaret Haarberg, Payton Dzingle and Alyssa Onnen on the team. Onnen has her site set on the state pole vault record and she's one of the favorites in the long and triple jumps.

Dzingle could be on the podium in the 400 and Margaret Haarberg is one of the state's leaders in the high jump.

In Class C boys, Amherst's Nolan Eloe, a newcomer to the triple jump, is only beginning to learn his potential.

Class D

More than 60 Hub Territory athletes will compete in Class D, but two will stand out, Overton's William Kulhanek and Overton's Adysen McCarter.

Kulhanek, and rival Dillon Miller of Brady, blistered the track at the district meet in Paxton. Kulhanek won the 100, Miller the 200. Both ran faster than the Class D state record in both races, but the 100 was wind-aided. They'll go at it again this weekend.

Kulhanek also is a favorite in the long jump and triple jump.

McCarter has the same busy schedule and is one of the favorites in the 100, 200, 400 and triple jump. She has the best time in Class D in the 200 and the fourth-best time in the 400. One of those ahead of her is S-E-M freshman Taryn Arbuthnot.

Axtell runners will pop up quite often throughout the meet, especially in the boys' distance races, hurdles and relays.