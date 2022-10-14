 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hub Territory State Tennis Results

  Updated
Nash Malone.JPG

Kearney Catholic's Nash Malone and partner Amir Saadi placed seventh in No. 2 doubles at the Nebraska High School Class B Tennis Championships Friday in Lincoln.

Kearney High

No. 1 singles: Asher Saulsbury def. Pablo Torres, Omaha South, 6-0, 6-0; def. Campbell Smalley, Papillion-La Vista 6-1, 6-1; def. Tanner Adams, Bellevue West 6-2, 6-0; def. Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Hunter Nelson, Lincoln East, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Finished second.

No. 1 doubles: Sam Rademacher/Eli Bond def. Alexander Rowland/Jesus Hernandez, Omaha South, 6-0, 6-1; def. David Carey/Drew DeVries, Millard South, 6-2, 6-1; def. Peyton Lemon/Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, 6-1, 6-4; lost to Nahum Barber/Ruyter Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-5; def. Jack Efaw/Jack Dombrowski, Creighton Prep, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Finished third.

No. 2 singles: Huston Cochran def. Tha Blay Moo, Omaha Northwest, 6-2, 6-0; def. Anuraag Ganti, Millard North, 5-7, 6-4, (10-0); lost to Miles Mollring, Millard, West, 2-6, 6-2, (10-8); lost to Gavin Clauss, Lincoln Southeast, 8-6; def. Bryce Ripley, Bellevue West, 8-4. Finished seventh.

No. 2 doubles: Drew Welch/Fisher Bonk def. Caden Logeman/Samuel Logeman, Omaha Burke, 6-0, 6-2; def. Jacob Chandler/Matthew Chandler, Papillion-La Vista 4-6, 6-2 (12-10); lost to Joseph Bucknell/Kayden Le, Lincoln East, 6-1, 6-3; lost to Trenton Andringa/Riley Schrader, Papillion-La Vista South, 9-8 (7-5); lost to Caleb Yeh/Shiv Lele, Millard North, 8-3. Finished eighth.

Kearney Catholic

No. 1 singles: Riley Pierzina lost to Bohden Hess, Cornerstone Christian, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Will Hogeland def. Malachi Connell, Holdrege, 6-3, 6-2; lost to Noah Scherr, Lexington, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles: Taten Shoemaker/Oliver Sharp def. Nolan Marlatt/Jordan Zhang, Beatrice, 6-1, 6-2; lost to Jack Flott/Samuel Kleischmit, Mt. Michael, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Amir Saadi/Nash Malone def. Finnigan Clements/Triston Granados, Om. Roncalli, 6-0, 6-0; def. Andrew Penrod/Brady Watson, Lincoln Christian, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; lost to Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1; def. Noah Stricklett/Owen Stricklett, Mt. Michael, 8-2; def. Taylor Ablott/Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, 8-6. Finished seventh. 

Lexington

No. 1 singles: Greysen Strauss, Lexington, def. Caleb Prestich, Lincoln Northwest, 6-0, 6-1; def. Connor Chen, Mt. Michael, 6-4, 6-1; lost to Nathaniel Miller, McCook, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; lost Avelino Hammer, Omaha Skutt, 8-1; lost to Eli Shada, Elkhorn North, 9-7. Finished eighth.

No. 2 singles: Noah Scherr def. Will Hogeland, KCHS, 6-4, 6-3; lost to Royce Klucas, Waverly, 6-1, 6-0; def David Penate, Crete, 8-2; lost to Patrick Berry, Mt. Michael, 8-1. Finished sixth.

No. 1 doubles: Dru Truax/Christopher Swartz def. Tyler McElhose/Landon Scott, Waverly, 7-5, 6-1; lost to Evan Humphrey/Lincoln Nichaelis, McCook, 6-3, 6-2; def. Mason Hoffman/Kayden Lynch, Omaha Skutt, 8-5; def. Connor Causgrove/Anthony Robinson, Nebraska City, 8-3. Finished fifth.

No. 2 singles: Morgan Bailey/Andrew Salinas def. Cortez Palomo/Matthew Hafner, Scottsbluff, 6-2, 6-1; def. Taylor Ablott/Dylan  Janzen, Adams Central, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; def. Jaxson Alexander/Charles Van Gomple, York, 7-5, 6-0; lost to Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller, McCook, 6-4, 6-4. Finished second.

Holdrege

No. 1 singles: Jaxson Karn lost to Connor Chen, Mt. Michael, 7-5, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Malachi Connell, Holdrege, lost to Will Hogeland, KCHS, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Brayden Keffeier/Michael King lost to Drew Goracke/Tate McIntyre, Adams Central, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles: Chase Bailey/Aden Ingerwerson lost to Ansdrew Penrod/Brady Watson, Lincoln Christian, 6-1, 6-1.

