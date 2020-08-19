Kearney High
Class A
2019 Record: 20-14
Coach: Barb Wegner (2nd year)
Outlook: The Bearcats lost only two players from last year’s 20-win team that defeated several Class A teams that went to state.
Returning Starters
DH — Abby Heins, Sr.
CF/1B/P — Sophi Junker, Sr.
1B/OF — Aurora Athy, Sr.
P/1B/OF — Marisa Chamberlin, Sr.
C/IF/OF — Ella Kugler, Jr.
P/1B — Haley Becker, Sr.
IF/OF — Lizzy Bean, Sr.
C/IF — Bella Molina, Jr.
Other Returning Letterwinners
IF/OF — Kyan Nickel, Sr.
P/IF/OF — Kelsey Choplin, Jr.
IF/OF — Kenzie Bonner, Sr.
Kearney Catholic
Class C
2019 Record: 23-9
Coach: Jon Ruyle (First year)
Outlook: After graduating only two players from last year’s state tournament team, the Stars seem to be set up with the bulk of the offense returning. The key will be to fill the pitcher/catcher slots where graduates Baylie Luedke and Christina Arram did the bulk of the work.
Returning Letterwinners:
2B/RF — Jacee Nore, Sr.
CI/CF — Krista Lee, Jr.
P/1B — Bralen Biddlecome, Jr.
2B/RF — Jaci Gappa, Jr.
1B/RF — Rileigh Gilg, So.
MI/RF — Payton Schirmer, Jr.
3B/LF — Carleigh Eurek, Jr.
2B/3B/OF — Liv Noree, Jr.
C/SS — Lexi Keim, So.
1B — Lauren Marker, So.
C/CI/OF — Sydney Owen, Jr.
C/1B — Savannah Mandernach, Sr.
1B/OF — Kelsey Williams, Jr.
Holdrege
Class B
2019 Record: 6-13
Coach: Mark Freburg (4th year)
Outlook: The Dusters have fair amount of experience returning in a conference that’s “tough as nails as usual.”
Returning Starters
C — Lex Vanderlinde, Sr.
3B — Jenessa Landin, Sr.
SS — Alexis Bliven, Sr.
OF— Bess Goodschmidt, Sr.
OF — Grace Borden, Sr.
1B — Kaeley Klein, Jr.
IF — Faith Raburn, Jr.
P — Jenna Gustafson, So.
Other Returning Letterwinners
OF — Shelby Scott-Furgison, So.
IF — Bailey Henry, Jr.
1B — Karli Vap, Sr.
C — Cassie Fulmer, Sr.
Lexington
Class B
2019 Record: 8-20
Coach: Katie Ruwe (3rd year)
Outlook: The Minutemaids have great junior/senior leadership and expect to compete in every game.
Returning Starters:
SS — Klair Fagot, Sr.
P/UTIL — Macey Johnson, Sr.
2B — Addison Sund, Sr.
1B/C — Alyssa Winter, Sr.
3B — McKinna Moats, Jr.
P — Amaya Stewart, So.
C/3B — Jordyn Jeffries, So.
OF — Kalli Sutton, So.
P — Daniela Salas, So.