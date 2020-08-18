Kearney High
Class A
Finish at State Last Year — 11th (18.125 pts.)
Coach — Troy Saulsbury
Outlook: Kearney graduated six of its top eight players from last year. The team should be competitive, although they are young and somewhat inexperienced.
Returning State Entrants
Charlie Brockmeier, Sr.
Sam Rademacher, So.
Other Returning Lettermen
Carter Goff, Sr.
Kalu Obasi, Sr.
Jackson Bokenkamp, Jr.
Carter Getz, Jr.
Quinten Shaffer, Jr.
Kearney Catholic
Class B
Finish at State Last Year — 7th (15.125 pts.)
Coach Stephen Friesell (3rd Year)
Outlook: The Stars have a large group of juniors and sophomores who will compete for varsity, but only one senior.
Returning State Entrants:
Blake Thiele, Sr.
Kade Schrock, Jr.
Creed Martin, Jr.
Other Returning Letterman
Creighton Sharp, Jr.
Holdrege
Class B
Finish at State Last Year — 18th tie (4 pts.)
Returning State Entrants:
Lexington
Class B
Finish at State Last year — 10th tie (10.25 pts.)
Coach: Jake Saulsbury (2nd year)
Outlook: Lexington, coached by former UNK head coach, will be a young team in terms of experience but hopes to build on last year’s successes.
Returning State Entrants:
Ethan Mins, Jr.
Henry Goodwin, Sr.
Keith Allen, Sr.
Gresen Strauss, So.
Other Returning Lettermen
Agustin Lopez, Jr.