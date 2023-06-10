KEARNEY — At Kearney High, the desire for multi-sport athletes runs deep.

They might want to build a statue for Jack Dahlgren.

Whether it’s football, where he was a two-way starter at wide receiver and defensive back; or basketball, where led the team in scoring, assists and field-goal shooting; or track, where he won the gold medal at the state meet in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the silver medal in the 110-meter high hurdles, Dahlgren set the pace for the Bearcats this year.

His success made him an obvious choice for this year’s Kearney Hub Male Prep Athlete of the Year.

“For him to be a leader in three consecutive sports and be able to compete at a very high level is a huge aspect from a role-model perspective,” said football coach Brandon Coool, who also worked with Dahlgren in track. “His importance to all three sports ranks him pretty high in the realm of Kearney High athletics.”

Having someone named Dahlgren succeed in track, especially in the hurdles, didn’t come to anyone’s surprise. Jack’s aunt, Karen, his cousin, Ryan, and sister, Elle, won state track golds in the hurdles. Karen, another multi-sport standout, went on to earn All-American honors in volleyball at the University of Nebraska.

Cool said living with that legacy might have steered Jack away from the hurdles in his early years.

“He did not want to hurdle when he was a freshman. It took a little bit of us convincing him to give it a shot,” Cool said. “His time, effort and athletic ability put him in position to be the runner-up in the high hurdles and the gold medalist in the 300s.”

Jack said the family legacy added “a little pressure but it’s nice to have people in my family who can show me the ceiling I could have for my athletic ability.”

The family legacy’s other facet came in the form of a love for sports. All sports. Jack said he doesn’t have a favorite sport, it’s just whatever is in season. He doesn’t have a clear memory of his athletic roots, whether it was playing flag football or tee-ball.

“My dad just pushed me into sports and I’ve loved it since I first tried it,” he said.

He especially leans toward the games’ mental aspects.

“Every game or meet or race there’s something different. It’s never the same and you have to figure out what you have to do, figure out what’s working, and I like figuring something out while doing something,” he said.

He figured things out correctly in the Bearcats’ second game of the basketball season, a 63-62 win over Millard South where he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was a “huge one to get our season rolling a little bit,” coach Drake Beranek said.

As Dahlgren remembers it, Ben Johnson grabbed a rebound off a missed free throw and got the ball to him.

“I dribbled into like three people and I remember thinking, ‘Oh no, this is not good. I just have to put it up.’ So I put it up and it went in,” Dahlgren said. “I was shocked. I saw Coach B sprinting at me with this big, scary look and I just started running. That was kind of a surreal feeling, like ‘What just happened.’”

Adding to the story, “I had to double-clutch it, too,” Dahlgren said.

Getting the ball to Dahlgren in that situation was a hallmark of Kearney’s season.

“When we needed a bucket, he was the one we went to,” Beranek said. “He’s just so slithery. He can get by people and get to the rim. He’s sneaky athletic and was able to get to a spot where we could feel comfortable about him taking a good shot.”

His natural athletic ability paid off on the football field, too. Cool said his “terrific” foot speed along with a great knack for the football made the Bearcats a top-10 team, and his contributions off the field only increased his value.

“Jack’s presence in the locker room, on the practice field, in the bus, in the hallways ... made all our other players better,” Cool said. “He has a great demeanor, great personality ... and a quiet leadership presence about him, more of a show-by-example philosophy.

“He’s a great kid, a great role model for our kids.”

Beranek said Dahlgren “brought our locker room together.”

“He’s got a personality that’s fun. He’s fun to be around. He has a positive energy around him and people are drawn to him,” Beranek said.

Dahlgren probably won’t make many more headlines on the athletic fields. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall, majoring in business.

He’ll also do his best to “be and intramural demon.”