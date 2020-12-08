Hub Territory Player of the Year: Pleasanton’s Katy Lindner more confident, aggressive in senior season

“I enjoyed just playing with a group of girls that I have and playing for the coaching staff and community that we have. … You know everyone is watching you and hoping the best for you and I really appreciate that,” Lindner said.

“They’re a pretty special bunch of girls. As athletes they’re incredible, and they’re even better off the floor,” Nordby said. “They’ll be missed in our school. When they walk down the hall, the little kids all know who they are and they all talk to every one of them and they go out of their way to be involved in the younger classrooms. Katy is involved in the preschool … or kindergarten classroom and the kids just love her in there. All of the girls in that group are hugely involved in every aspect of the school. They support the boys programs, they support all of the other programs in the school from drama and speech to everything.”