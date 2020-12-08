Hub Territory Player of the Year: Pleasanton’s Katy Lindner more confident, aggressive in senior season

PLEASANTON — It has been anything but a normal year for Pleasanton senior Katy Lindner.
For one, this year includes a state volleyball championship.
For another, this wasn’t just another year for anyone.
“We didn’t get to play a couple of our games … and even though our school never really had it bad, some of the schools we played did. So not being able to play made it so we had to practice more against ourselves and I think that did help us quite a bit,” Lindner said. “Our team is pretty well-balanced and we have enough girls that can push us in practice.”
She said those practices definitely helped her hone her game.
The Bulldogs had plenty of talent. Despite being a Class D1 school, Pleasanton went unbeaten, beating Class C1 power Grand Island Central Catholic, a team that won in higher classes.
The Bulldogs’ talent also shows on this year’s Kearney Hub All-Region team. Pleasanton players dot the the list of the region’s top players.
Lindner was the best of them all and for the third year is the Hub Territory Player of the Year.
A 6-foot senior, Lindner averaged 4.9 kills per game this season. She hit .456, best in the region, with 412 kills and only 72 attack errors. She was also in the top six in blocks.
She dominated the state tournament, logging 61 kills in the three matches, including 22 in the championship win over Archbishop Bergan, a match she said was the highlight of the year. It was a game where the Bulldogs achieved their goals.
“We just knew that we were going to click and we knew we had something this year that was worth playing for. I think we knew we could win state,” Lindner said.
Playing with masks didn’t hinder the Bulldogs’ performance, but they had to adjust to playing in gyms with only a sparse crowd in attendance.
“It was just a little weird playing in front of only your parents and a couple other people but we still knew the community was supporting us and all our fans that were at our games were nice and wore masks for us all the time just to secure our playing,” Lindner said.
Those who were fortunate enough to see Lindner in person saw a stronger, more powerful and more confident player.
“Coming in as a freshman, she was really timid and unsure of herself,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “This season, especially, she was more confident than she’s been in the previous three years. She was more aggressive and more willing to try some different things and she really wanted the pressure on herself as an athlete, more than in previous seasons.”
Now, Lindner will take her talent and skills to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The Lopers are getting a scoring threat every time she attacks the ball.
To take advantage of that scoring threat, Lindner likely will move from her middle blocker position to outside hitter where she will get more swings. She looks forward to getting those extra opportunities and the chance to hit more shots than are generally available to middle hitters.
“I think she will have a pretty successful career at UNK,” Nordby said. “With her incredible vertical and reach and arm swing, I think she’ll be incredibly successful there,” Nordby said.
Lindner saw double blocks almost every night as opponents tried to minimize her effectiveness. It seldom paid off. She often jumped high enough to easily hit over the blockers.
“When people look at me they just look at how quick I am and how I have a good hang time. I get that a lot, where I can just jump and look around and see through the bodies. I think I’m actually pretty good at knowing where to tip and where to hit, but my team is also good at telling me what shots are open,” she said. “They’ve helped me a lot and they’re a big part of my success.”
It will be an adjustment for Lindner when she joins a new team and leaves behind a group of teammates that has been together and played together for nearly a decade.
“I enjoyed just playing with a group of girls that I have and playing for the coaching staff and community that we have. … You know everyone is watching you and hoping the best for you and I really appreciate that,” Lindner said.
Pleasanton also has appreciated the group of girls that make up the senior class that has brought home at least two state championship trophies.
“They’re a pretty special bunch of girls. As athletes they’re incredible, and they’re even better off the floor,” Nordby said. “They’ll be missed in our school. When they walk down the hall, the little kids all know who they are and they all talk to every one of them and they go out of their way to be involved in the younger classrooms. Katy is involved in the preschool … or kindergarten classroom and the kids just love her in there. All of the girls in that group are hugely involved in every aspect of the school. They support the boys programs, they support all of the other programs in the school from drama and speech to everything.”
