Hub Territory High School Football Preview Capsules

Kearney High
District A-4: Bellevue West (13-0), Columbus (4-5), Kearney (7-3), Lincoln High (1-8).
Coach: Brandon Cool (20th year)
Outlook: Kearney High lacks starting experience and will need to find depth in the offensive and defensive lines.
Returning Starters:
WR — Kaden Miller, 5-10, 165, Jr.
LB — Jack Johnson, 6-2, 210, Sr.
OL — Carter Krause, 6-0, 265, Sr.
OL/DL — Gabe Van Winkle, 6-3, 245, Sr.
K — James Dakan, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Other Lettermen:
QB — Preston Pearson, 6-1, 210, Sr.
LB — Alex Schall, 6-1, 185, Sr.
DE — Peter Glandt, 6-3, 215, Sr.
DL — Caden Johnson, 6-1, 285, Sr.
DB — Seth Altwine, 6-0, 160, Sr.
DE — D’Andre Ndugwa, 6-3, 185, Jr.
Lexington
District B-5: Alliance (3-7), Gering (1-8), Lexington (4-6), McCook, (5-5), Scottsbluff (12-1).
Coach: Jeff Rowan (8th year).
Outlook: After back-to-back trips to the state playoffs, Lexington is looking to take the next step. However, with just four returning starters, the Minutemen face a daunting challenge.
Returning Starters:
RB — Alex Ramos, Sr.
K — Jason Tovar, Sr.
L — Noah Convers, Sr.
L — James Hernandez, Jr.
Returning Lettermen:
Julio Rodriguez, Sr.
Harold Pineda, Sr.
Freddy Vargas, Jr.
Anthony Rodriguez, Sr.
Luis Ceja, Sr.
Shane Callahan, Sr.
Caden Neben, Sr.
Kearney Catholic
District C1-7: Broken Bow (1-8), Cozad (5-5), Holdrege (1-8), Kearney Catholic (7-3), Minden (4-5).
Head Coach — Rashawn Harvey (fifth year)
Coach’s Record — 28-13
Outlook — The Stars will be very talented in the skill positions. The core of the offensive line returns along with the majority of the skill positions including Nebraska quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg. On defense, KCHS must get better at stopping the run. Lacking some size, KCHS will need to be creative defensively.
Returning Starters:
QB-FS — Heinrich Haarberg, 6-5, 195, Sr.
WR — Logan Miner, 5-10, 170, Sr.
WR-DB — Austin Christner, 5-11, 160, Sr.
RB-LB — Cale Conrad, 6-0, 190, Sr.
DB — Samson David, 6-0, 185, Sr.
LB — Tate Florell, 6-2, 190, Sr.
PK — Spencer Hogeland, 6-1, 16-5, Sr.
OL/DL — Seth Moore, 6-5, 200, Sr.
WR/LB — Logan O’Brien, 6-5, 185, Sr.
OL — Koren Conrad, 6-4, 195, Jr.
H/DB — Brett Mahony, 6-4, 205, Jr.
OL — Jake Masker, 6-2, 245, Jr.
OL — Dylan Merz, 6-5, 200, Jr.
Holdrege
District C1-7: Broken Bow (1-8), Cozad (5-5), Holdrege (1-8), Kearney Catholic (7-3), Minden (4-5).
Coach: Jacob McLain (first year)
Outlook: Four starters on offense and five on defense return for the Dusters. They will have to absorb all new offensive and defensive schemes while trying to improve on last year’s record.
Returning Starters:
OL/DL — Deven Anderson, 6-0, 180, Jr.
QB/DB — Jackson Hinrichs, 6-0, 160, So.
RB/LB — Samuel Holt, 5-9, 160-, Sr.
WR/DB — Jeremiah Johnson. 5-10, 155, Jr.
RB/LB — Caden Kirwan, 5-10, 160, Sr.
WR/RB — Carlos deRivera Torres, 5-9, 170, Sr.
RB/LB — Damian Smith, 6-0, 120, Sr.
Other Lettermen:
OL/DL — Ryan Bowman, 6-0, 230, Jr.
WR/DB — Brandon Carpenter, 5-5, 130, Jr.
OL/DL — Garrett Ehrenberg, OL/DL, 6-1, 185, Sr.
OL/LB — Quin Lamon. 5-11, 165, Sr.
RB/LB — Mason Marquardt, 5-6, 150, Jr.
OL/DL — Joshua Reed, 5-9, 220, Sr.
OL/DL — Rudy Sanko, 5-10, 280, Sr.
OL/DL — Carson Scheele, 5-9, 225, Jr.
WR/DB — Trey Wolf, 5-8, 130, So.
OL/DL — Gabriel Yochum, 5-10, 190, So.
WR/DB — Jacob Janssen, 5-7, 150, Sr.
RB/DB — Jaydan Janssen, 5-5, 130, So.
TE/DE — Maxwell Hunter, 6-0, 170, Jr.
Minden
District C1-7: Broken Bow (1-8), Cozad (5-5), Holdrege (1-8), Kearney Catholic (7-3), Minden (4-5).
Coach — Jebb Hatch (fourth year)
Coach’s Record — 9-18
Outlook — Minden graduated some great senior leadership and experience, which includes Eddie Gonzalez, Minden’s all time leading rusher. The Whippets probably will be the smallest team on the field every week again this year, but the linemen have learned to use their speed and quickness to their advantage. While several starters return, many will be shifted to new positions.
Returning Starters:
QB — Braden Bates, 6-2, 170, Sr.
WR — Hunter Heath, 5-7, 155, Sr.
TE-DE — Colby Teel, 6-3, 170, Jr.
WR — Ryan Johnson, 6-0, 155, Sr.
TE — Dylan Janda, 6-0, 175, Sr.
DB — Evan Smith, 5-10, 147, Jr.
LB — Gage Fries, 6-0, 170, Jr.
FB/DL — Dawson Lockhorn, 5-7, 180, Sr.
DE — Jasper Birkestrand, 5-10, 165, Jr.
FB — Tanner Schmidt, 5-10, 155, Sr.
OL/DL — Alex Banuelos, 5-8, 175, Sr.
OL/DL — Irvin Hernandez, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Wood River/Shelton
District C1-6: Adams Central (11-1), Central City (4-5), Fillmore Central (3-6), *St. Paul (11-1), *Wood River/Shelton (4-5/1-7).
*Class C2 and D1 last year.
Coach: Jeff Ashby (fourth year at Wood River)
Outlook: The co-op has given the team a shot in the arm as far as depth goes, but it also elevated the team to Class C1.
Returning Starters:
WR/DB — Cade Huxtable, 5-10, 150, Sr.
TE — Austin Buettner, 6-1,160, Sr.
RB — Cayleb Steward, 5-9, 175, Jr.
L — Tommy Leetch, 5-11, 240, Jr.
Returning Lettermen:
Carson Thompson, Sr.
Tristan Fletcher, Sr.
Devin Jepsen, Sr.
Noah Landanger, Sr.
Curtis Kniffer, Sr.
Ryan Lewis, Sr.
Jesus Gomez, Sr.
Mason King, Sr.
Angel Urbina, Sr.
Tyson Kenton, Sr.
Easton Graves, Jr.
Adam Graves, Jr.
Caleb Paulk, So.
Sam Stewart, So.
Quinn Cheney, So.
Gibbon
District C2-6: Centura (6-4), Gibbon (1-8), Grand island Central Catholic (4-5), *Ord (7-4), Twin River (3-6).
*Played in Class C1 last year.
Coaches: Steve Yockey and Jeff Montgomery (second year)
Outlook: Gibbon has a lot of playing experience coming back this year. Some guys had to make position changes but the coaches believe the players’ acceptance of the changes reflects the type of leadership that exists on this team.
Returning Starters:
QB/DB — Matt Weisman
RB/LB — Sean Hampton
WR/DB — Carlos Tamayo
WR/DB — Konner Hyde
WR — Elijah Harper
TE/LB — Jacob Kucera
LB — Chance Yockey
OL — Daniel Yepes
OL — Javier Hernandez
OL — Jose Honorato
OL — Eric Rodriguez
DE — Dylan Davis
Returning Lettermen:
Braxton Smith
Roman Kolbet
Amherst
District D1-8: Amherst (2-6), Anselmo-Merna (3-6), Arcadia-Loup City (9-2), Burwell (10-3), Ravenna (7-1).
*-Class D2 last year.
Coach: Faron Klingelhoefer (second year)
Outlook: Amherst has a nice mix of experienced players returning and some talented younger guys who will have to step up to replace the starters who graduated. The Broncos are excited to once again be in a strong district and looking forward to the challenge.
Returning Starters:
QB — Kalon Rohde, 6-0, 195, Sr.
DL — Quentyn Frank, 5-7, 160, Jr.
TE/LB — Riley Gallaway, 6-1, 185, Sr.
TE/DL — Coleton Vavra, 6-2. 185. Sr.
OL — Drew Bogard, 6-1, 200, Sr.
OL/DL — Jaxon Taubenheim, 5-10, 245, Sr.
OL — Isaac John, 5-10, 205, Jr.
K — Nolan Eloe, 5-7, 145, So.
Other Lettermen:
RB/LB — Samuel Hollander, 5-8, 175, Jr.
TE/DL — Jakob Graham, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Ravenna
District D1-8: Amherst (2-6), Anselmo-Merna (3-6), Arcadia-Loup City (9-2), Burwell (10-3), Ravenna (7-1).
*Class D2 last year.
Coach: Dan Bolling (sixth year)
Outlook: The Bluejays have to replace Kearney Hub Player of the Year Jake Jarzynka at quarterback as well as a strong senior class that contributed to the team’s success. However, Ravenna returns several key pieces to build around for another year of success.
Returning Starters:
QB/DB — Trey Mieth, 6-1, 170, Sr.
RB/LB — Jesse Drahota, 6-1, 185, Sr.
DL — Tristen Ruzicka, 6-4, 200, Sr.
OL/LB — Chase Lockhorn, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Other Lettermen:
WR/DB — Keagan Brodersen, 5-10, 150, Sr.
RB/LB — Quenton Ackley, 5-10, 155, Sr.
OL/DL — Owen Woodward, 5-11, 185, Jr.
OL/DL — Thomas Psota, 6-0, 255, So.
Bertrand
District D1-9: Alma (5-4), Arapahoe (1-7), Bertrand (2-6), Elm Creek (8-2), Southern Valley (0-9).
*Class D2 last year.
Coach: Steve Colfack (seventh year)
Outlook: A lot of starters and lettermen return after being forced into action last year because of injuries. It is hoped that adversity will be a benefit to the Vikings who have good size and speed.
Returning Starters:
QB/DB — Arik Ackerman, 5-11, 160, Sr.
OG/DL — Wilson Kuck, 6-1, 250, Sr.
RB/DB — Ethan Klingenburg, 5-8, 160, Sr.
E/LB — Jackson Furlong, 5-11, 170, Sr.
E/LB — Jarett Bieker, 6-1, 205, Jr.
C — William Deoss, 6-0, 270, Jr.
DL — Bryce Phillips, 5-11, 295, Jr.
OG — Anthony Bojorquez, 5-8, 240, Jr.
LB — Bladen Jannosch, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Elm Creek
District D1-9: Alma (5-4), Arapahoe (1-7), Bertrand (2-6), Elm Creek (8-2), Southern Valley (0-9).
*Class D2 last year.
Coach: Jayce Dueland (ninth year)
Outlook: Elm Creek returns four of its top five tacklers from last year and expects to put one of its biggest defensive lines on the field. In the offensive backfield, Xavier Perez, Koby Smith and Carter Erickson are proven runners. The Buffaloes have to replace both safeties on defense and quarterback Karsten McCarter.
Returning Starters:
OL/DL — Hans Robbins, 5-10, 195, Sr.
RB/DL — Xavier Perez, 5-7, 160, Sr.
HB/DB — Koby Smith, 5-7, 155, Sr.
LB — Troy Brumels, 6-1, 165, Sr.
WR — Trey Miner, 6-1, 165, Sr.
OL — Dylan Carr, 5-11, 245, So.
Other Lettermen:
RB/LB — Bryton Walz, 5-8, 155, Sr.
WR/S — Travis Quintana, 5-9, 150, Sr.
TE/S — Nathan Gillming, 5-8, 140, Jr.
OL/DL — Gabe Trampe, 5-8, 185, Jr.
HB — Carter Erickson, 6-1, 175, So.
Axtell
District D2-8: Axtell (6-3), Brady (5-4), Loomis (1-7), *Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3), Medicine Valley (3-6), Overton (8-4).
*Class D6 last year.
Coach: Ryan Ambrose (first year)
Outlook: The Wildcats can fill 10 of the 16 starting positions with returning starters from last year’s team that made its first playoff appearance since 2015.
Returning Lettermen:
RB/LB — Aaron Skaggs, Sr.
RB/FS — Quinn Bertrand, Jr.
QB/LB — Joseph French, Sr.
QB/LB — Brennan Runge, Jr.
OG/DE — Hunter Riley, Sr.
C — Kaleb Sneff, Sr.
TE/FS — Calvin Johnson, Jr.
TE/LB — Tyler Stoddard, So.
OG/DT — Ashton Hawkins, So.
OG/LB — Brock Leclair, So.
Loomis
District D2-8: Axtell (6-3), Brady (5-4), Loomis (1-7), *Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3), Medicine Valley (3-6), Overton (8-4).
*Class D6 last year.
Coach: Denis Reese (39th year)
Outlook: These players have been paying their dues for a long time, it is time for them to step up and show what they are capable of getting done.
Returning Starters:
DB — Aden Lovitt. Sr.
RB — John Kenney, Sr.
E— Carson Orcutt, Sr.
DB — Jackson Lauby, Sr.
OL — Josh Carter, Sr.
RB — Joel Abramson, Sr.
L — Cristian Blincow, Jr.
OL — Clay Meyer, So.
Other Lettermen:
E — Damien Jensen, Jr.
RB — Gabe Kimball, Jr.
QB — Aidian Perry, Jr.
DB — Kellen Brown, So.
E — Gunnar Hadley, So.
Overton
District D2-8: Axtell (6-3), Brady (5-4), Loomis (1-7), *Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3), Medicine Valley (3-6), Overton (8-4).
*Class D6 last year.
Coach: Marcus Harvey (first year)
Outlook: The Eagles just missed playing in last year’s state final but were dealt serious graduation losses including school-record setting rusher Ryan Lauby and defensive lineman Kien Martin.
Returning Lettermen:
TE/LB — Wyatt Ryan, 6-1, 180, Jr.
L — Dalton Carlson, 5-10, 220, Jr.
RB/FS — Max Kulhanek, 5-10, 150, Sr.
L — Preston Shively, 6-4, 200, Sr.
Ansley/Litchfield
District D2-9: *Ansley-Litchfield (1-7), Pleasanton (10-3), **Sandhills Valley (5-5), Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), *South Loup (3-5), Twin Loup (6-5).
*Class D1 last year.
**Class D6 last year.
Coach: Kurt Kulhanek
Outlook: The Spartans return several starters from last year’s team and should benefit from a reclassification into Class D2.
Returning Lettermen:
TE — Jeff Cunningham, 5-10, 140, Sr.
QB — Leytonh Rohde, 6-0, 160, So.
RB — Hunter Arehart, 6-0, 170, Sr.
RB — Cooper Slingsby, 5-10, 175, Jr.
LB — Caden Holm, 6-2, 175, Jr.
WR — Kolby Larson, 6-0, 180, Jr.
WR — Tycen Bailey, 6-1, 150, Sr.
G — Karter Moore, 5-7, 220, So.
C — Garrison Fernau, 5-11, 265, Sr.
WR — Jackson Henry, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Pleasanton
District D2-9: *Ansley-Litchfield (1-7), Pleasanton (10-3), **Sandhills Valley (5-5), Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), *South Loup (3-5), Twin Loup (6-5).
*Class D1 last year.
**Class D6 last year.
Coach Ricci Westland (25th year)
Outlook: The Bulldogs still have the excitement from their state finals appearance and have turned out in the weight room with the same enthusiasm as last year. Five starters return who played key roles on both sides of the ball. End Tyce Westland has committed to Wyoming.
Returning Starters:
TE/LB — Tyce Westland, 6-5, 220, Sr.
L — Wyatt Reese, 5-11, 220, Sr.
B — Treven Wendt, 5-10, 165, So.
L — Chase Pawloski, 5-9, 165, Jr.
L — Carter Klein, 6-4, 230, Jr.
Other Lettermen:
B — Brodrick Paitz, 5-10, 150, Sr.
B — Kray Kingston, 5-11, 150, jr.
L — Brian Wilson, 6-2, 220, So.
L — JySeann Pugh, 6-4, 230, Jr.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
District D6-5: **Paxton (2-6), *Southwest (0-8), S-E-M (3-6), **Wallace (0-0), **Wauneta-Palisade (3-5).
*Class D1 last year,
**Class D2 last year.
Coach: Josh Rohde (first year)
Outlook: The key for the Mustangs is staying healthy. The squad was down to the bare minimum when it reached the playoffs, but the flip side is that many of the younger players gained valuable experience.
Returning Starters:
RB/DE — Carson Rohde, 6-2, 280, Sr.
RB/LB — Noah Bydlon, 5-9, 150, Sr.
OL/DL — Aaron Hernandez, 5-8, 205, Sr.
QB/DE — Creyton Line, 5-11, 165, So.
WR/LB — Jayson Guthard, 6-4, 170, So.
Other Lettermen:
QB/WR — Noah Eggleston, 5-11, 150, So.
WR/DL — Kellen Eggleston, 6-0, 170, So.
RB/LB — Ethan Atkins, 5-3, 135, So.
FB/LB — Reece Jones, 5-7, 145, Jr.
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D6-4: *Franklin (0-2), Harvard (12-0), Red Cloud (6-3), Silver Lake (2-6), Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5).
*Class D2 last year
Coach — Cody Whipkey (first year)
Outlook — Biggest strength will be balance on offense. Triston Nicks, coming off a season-ending knee injury, has proven himself to be one of the top running backs in six-man. Gavin Sheen and a corps of receivers have shown the Falcons can throw the ball effectively. Coach Whipkey, who has been the assistant the past five years, expects the defense to make great strides after injuries depleted the defensive side of the ball last year.
Returning Starters:
WR-LB — Lane Lieb, 5-9, 170, Sr.
RB-DB — Triston Nicks, 5-7, 145, Sr.
QB — Gavin Sheen, 5-11, 185, Sr.
TE — Jayden Bauer, 5-9, 175, Sr.
WR/LB — Trey Wenburg, 6-0, 185, Sr.
OL/DL — Logan Knaus, 6-2, 185, Jr.
