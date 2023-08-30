Football season got under way last weekend with a few surprises.

Gibbon opened the season with a 15-8 win over Hershey. Kreyton Rockefeller rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. The win ended a 12-game losing streak for the Buffaloes.

Loomis achieved an eye-opener with a 36-16 win over Kenesaw. Cauy Meyer had a big game, rushing for 130 yards and three touchdowns while completing 11 of 15 passes for 132 yards and two more touchdowns. Ben Trompke caught both TD passes. Kenesaw went 7-2 last year.

Shelton opened the season with a 56-53 win over Stuart. Junior quarterback Dylan Kenton passed for 320 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs and Ben Myers rushing for 96 yards and a score.

Overton matched last year's win total with a 39-12 Thursday-night win over Bertrand. Senior Brendan McCarter rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles. He also was credited with 14 tackles.

Minden's Orrin Kuehn returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for the Whippets' only score in a 7-6 loss to Adams Central.

Ravenna sophomore Gavi Reisbeck rushed for 117 yards and senior Carter Jasnoch rushed for 103 yards in the Bluejays' 66-22 win over Ansley/Litchfield.

As a whole, Hub Territory football teams went 9-8 in the opening weekend.

Top games this week are St. Paul at Minden, Amherst at St. Cecilia, Southern Valley at Ravenna, Overton at Axtell and S-E-M at Stuart.

VOLLEYBALL

Minden (6-0), Overton (4-0), Kearney Catholic (3-0), Axtell (3-0), Amherst (3-0), Bertrand (2-0), S-E-M (1-0), Pleasanton (1-0) and Loomis (1-0) all got through the first week of the volleyball season without a loss.

Overton also has a clean slate and defeated Shelton at the Overton quad. JoLee Ryan is hitting .431, averaging 3.7 kills per set.

Minden hasn't lost a set and junior Mattie Kamery is averaging 5.3 kills per set while hitting .400. Natalie Wood is hitting .367 with 2.6 kills per set. The Ryan sisters have combined for 27 ace serves in those four matches with JoLee having 15 and Daisy 12.

Axtell is riding a balanced attack with Emma Callan, Jenna Marsh and Emily Danburg averaging more than two kills per set.

Amherst's Hannah Herrick is averaging 3.7 kills per game while hitting .375. She also has 11 blocks. Setter/hitter Saryn Prickett is averaging an ace serve per set as well as 2.9 kills.