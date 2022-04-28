Hub Territory Boys Track & Field Leaders

100-meter dash
Rian Green, KHS 10.94
Zander Reuling, KHS 10.97
Will Kulhanek, Overton 10.98
Mathieu Dompko, KHS 11.02
Quentin Moss, Lexington 11.07
Hunter Stewart, Lexington 11.15
Zach Myers, Shelton 11.24
Gavend Cole, Axtell 11.31
Able Molina, KHS 11.31
200-meter dash
Kaden Miller, KHS 22.42
Quentin Moss, Lexington 22.29
Able Molina, KHS 22.80
Matthieu Dompko, KHS 22.83
Will Kulhanek, Overton 23.90
Shay Swanson, Loomis 23.13
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 23.14
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 23.16
Cooper Miller, Axtell 23.20
400-meter dash
Konner Verbeck, Minden 52.17
Evan Denney, KHS 53.18
Landon Bowen, Lexington 53.34
Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litch. 53.44
Jose Lund, Bertrand 53.83
Mathieu Dompko, KHS 54.08
Calvin Johnson, Axtell 54.40
Cooper Miller, Axtell 54.94
Quinn Bertrand, Axtell 55.04
800-meter run
Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litch. 2:02.67
Oscar Aquado, Lexington 2:03.00
Evan Denney, KHS 2:05.09
Konner Verbeck, Minden 2:07.0
Calvin Johnson, Axtell 2:07.69
Kevin Parada, Lexington 2:07.71
Nick Moats, KHS 2:08.47
Kade Komenda, Holdrege 2:10.12
Barnabas Anderson, KHS 2:10.19
Andrew Walsh, KHS 2:10.31
1,600-meter run
Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 4:34.98
Lazaro Adame, Lexington 4:40.23
Nic Clement, Holdrege 4:47.14
Carter Harsin, Minden 4:49.13
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 4:50.80
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 4:54.0
Cisco Rivas, KHS 4:55.89
Andrew Walsh, KHS 4:57.42
Charlie Shea, KHS 4:59.97
3,200-meter run
Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 9:57.06
Miguel Cruz, Lexingotn 10:17.91
Eli Schroeder, Ravenna 10:35.87
Gage Fryda, KHS 10:54.84
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 11:00.6
Justin Golus, Holdrege 11:03.0
Braeden Wall, KHS 11:04.20
Cisco Rivas, KHS 11:;04.95
Kevin Parada, Lexington 11:05.54
Brady VanBoening, Holdrege 11:15.57
110-meter high hurdles
Deandre N’Dugwa, KHS 14.28
Gage Fries, Minden 14.74
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 15.56
Jace Bombeck, Gibbon 16.00
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 16.10
Quinn Bertrand, Axtell 16.44
Treyven Beckman, KHS 16.55
Luke Draper, KHS 16.83
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 16.94
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 17.45
300-meter int. hurdles
Deandre N’Dugwa, KHS 41.03
Gage Fries, Minden 41.54
Tanner Gibb, Minden 42.64
Quinn Bertrand, Axtell 42.89
Levi Loseke, Minden 43.31
Cayden John, KHS 43.40
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 43.74
Ryan Bailey, Ansley/Litch 43.84
Treyven Beckman, KHS 44.14
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 44.77
4x100 Relay
Kearney High 43.65
Lexington 44.84
MInden 45.64
Shelton 46.46
Axtell 46.80
Holdrege 46.94
Amherst 47.10
Loomis 47.29
Gibbon 47.94
Bertrand 48.21
4x400 Relay
Kearney High 3:34.14
Minden 3:35.7
Lexington 3:40.79
Axtell 3:43.56
Ansley/Litchfield 3:44.7
Holdrege 3:46.61
Bertrand 3:47.03
Shelton 3:51.84
Elm Creek 3:53.56
Amherst 3:57.00
4x800 Relay
Lexington 8:35.64
Shelton 8:54.34
Kearney 8:56.11
Ravenna 9:01.00
Axtell 9:02.88
Holdrege 9:03.53
Minden 9:11.0
Wilcox-Hildreth 9:21.35
Kearney Catholic 9:53.19
Amherst 10:15.77
Shot Put
Jordan Shaw, KHS 53-9
Clayton Meyer, Loomis 48-10 1/4
Cole Brandt, KHS 48-9
Cristian Blincow, Loomis 48-8
Brant Christian, KCHS 47-10
Isaac Scharff, Lexington 46-3 3/4
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 45-7
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 44-5 1/2
Erik Delgadillo, KHS 44-2
Daniel Falk, KHS 43-5
Discus
Cole Brandt, KHS 161-2
Jordan Shaw, KHS 160-1
Brennan Runge, Axtell 151-8
Cristian Blincow, Loomis 149-8
Maxwell Hunter, Holdrege 147-5
Quinten Schaffer, KHS 136-2
Gavin Standage, Ravenna 135-3
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 134-3 1/4
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 132-0
Carter Riessland, Amherst 131-3
High Jump
Ethan Eloe, Amherst 6-4
Zach Myers, Shelton 6-4
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 6-2
Ben Cumpston, KHS 6-2
Will Vanderbeek, KHS 6-0
Fredrick Harbols, KHS 6-0
Cale Nelson, Loomis 6-0
Riley Bombeck, Shelton 6-0
Graysen Strauss, Lexington 5-11
Lane Jacobson, KHS 5-11
Africa Riek, Lexingont 5-11
Pole Vault
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 13-6
Zach Watson, KHS 13-0
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 13-0
Jaren Moore, Holdrege, 12-6
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 12-2
Spencer Kern, KHS 12-0
Rylan Landin, Holdrege 12-0
Zachary Sundquist, Holdrege 12-0
Morgan Bailey, Lexington 11-6
Nicholas Weides, Holdrege 11-6
Long Jump
Kaden Miller, KHS 21-11 1/4
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 21-4 1/2
Will Kulhanek, Overton 21-3 /4
Garret Schmaderer, KCHS 21-2
Caleb Dowling, Lexington 20-11 1/4
Ethan Eloe, Amherst 20-7 3/4
Aidan Kidder, Holdrege 20-6 3/4
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 20-6
Gavend Cole, Axtell 20-4 1/2
Zach Myers, Shelton 20-4
Triple Jump
Will Kulhanek, Overton 43-10
Garret Schmaderer, KCHS 43-6 1/4
Carson Nichols, KHS 42-1 1/2
Greysen Strauss, Lexington 41-1 1/4
Africa Riek, Lexington 41-4 3/4
Hunter Stewart, Lexington 40-11
Ben Cumpston, KHS 40-9 3/4
Hunter Stewart, Lexington 40-8 1/2
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 40-8
Reilly Fisher, Amherst 40-7