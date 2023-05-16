100-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton;10.67
Zaire Lagrone-Miller, KHS;10.85
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS;11.10
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege;11.14C
Able Molina, KHS;11.25
Jesse Tesmer, Amherst;11.31
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M;11.33
Quentin Moss, Lexington;11.34
Cooper Miller, Axtell;11.34
Sam Nachtigal, KHS;11.36
200-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton;21.85
Zaire Lagrone-Miller;22.43
Jack Dahlgren, KHS;22.64
Ryan Meier, KHS;22.71
Quentin Moss, Lexington;22.75
Cooper Miller, Axtell;23.11
Mathieu Dompko, KHS;23.27
Ethan Kowalek, KHS;23.46
Alex Teichmeier, KHS;23.57
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege;23.60
400-METER DASH
Ethan Kowalek, KHS;51.57
Luc Lopez, Axtell;52.23
Dru Truax, Lexington;52.37
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS;52.86
Evan Shaffer, KHS;53.16
Cooper Miller, Axtell;53.17
Justin Murray, KHS;53.21
Gus Phye, KHS;53.27
Ryan Meier, KHS;53.41
Hayden Muirhead, Overton;53.51
800-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington;1:55.95
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege;2:02.57
Luc Lopez, Axtell;2:03.11
Keyton Cole, Axtell;2:03.83
Isaac O’Brien, A/L;2:05.34
Bryce Denney, KHS;2:05.50
Carter Harsin, Minden;2:06.41
Andrew Walsh, KHS;2:07.26
Barnabas Anderson, KHS;2:07.66
Alexes Rodriguez, Lexington:2:07.88
1,600-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington;4:31.09
Lazaro Adame, Lexington;4:36.53
Zach Petzet, KHS;4:37.85
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege;4:42.96
Carter Harsin, Minden;4:43.50
Andrew Walsh, KHS;4:44.44
Herson Rodriguez, Lexington;4:46.11
Caden Jameson, Minden;4:50.00
Miguel Cruz, Lexington;4:51.42
Jayden Ureste, Lexington;4:52.14
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand;4:52.95
3,200-METER RUN
Lazaro Adame, Lexingotn;9:52.79
Ian Salazar, Lexington;9:59.91
Miguel Cruz, Lexington;10;09.40
Oscar Aguado, Lexington;10:15.29
Josh Miller, KHS;10:16.45
Justin Golus, Holdrege;10:25.36
Samuel Cederburg, Minden;10:25.55
Carter Harsin, Minden;10:37.47
Jayden Ureste, Lexington;10:41.24c
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand;10:41.40
110-METER HIGH HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS;14.12
Luke Draper, KHS;15.45
Maddox Miller, KHS;15.70
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell;15.76
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis;15.84
Brett Eckhardt, Minden;16.04
Luke Bailey, A/L;16.34
Kellen Denney, KHS;16.34c
Cayden John, KHS;16.45
Luke Brachle, KHS;16.46
300-METER INT. HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS;38.37
Maddox Miller, KHS;40.79
Tanner Gibb, Minden;40.91
Cayden John, KHS;41.47
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell;41.74
Ryan Bailey, A/L;42.45
Coleman Langford, Bertrand;42.98
Luke Bailey, A/L;43.61
Cale Nelson, Loomis;43.86
Zebediah Black, KCHS;43.90
4x100 RELAY
Kearney High;42.90
Lexington;44.36
Amherst;44.54
Kearney Catholic;45.13
Minden;45.23
Axtell;45.44
Bertrand;46.57
Holdrege;45.64c
Shelton;46.08
Elm Creek;46.35
4x400 RELAY
Kearney High;3:26.98
Lexington;3:31.42
Minden;3:32.43
Axtell;3:35.51
Bertrand;3:41.65
Axtell;3:42.60
Elm Creek;3:43.34
Kearney Catholic;3:46.63
Holdrege;3:46.77
Ansley/Litchfield;3:53.27
4x800 RELAY
Minden;8:31.03
Axtell;8:32.20
Kearney High;8:34.68
Lexington;8:35.44
Bertrand;3:43.76
Holdrege;8:56.28
Kearney Catholic;9:02.42
Wilcox-Hildreth;9:32.63
Shelton;9:48.43
Overton:9:54.38
SHOT PUT
Brant Christner, KCHS;53-8½
Cole Brandt, KHS;52-7½
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden;52-0¼
Baker Bertrand, KHS;51-0¾
Luis Castellanos, Lexington;50-9½
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS;50-9
Clayton Meyer, Loomis;50-5¼
Riley Isaacson, KHS;49-3
Logan Roggasch, KCHS;48-11¾
Miguel Castellanos, Lexington;47-1
DISCUS
Cole Brandt, KHS;169-11
Andrew Englund, Holdrege;166-0
Luis Castellanos, Lexington;162-5
Gavin Standage, Ravenna;157-4
Logan Roggasch, KCHS;154-1
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden;153-10
Jack Edwards, KHS;153-0
Clayton Meyer, Loomis;149-7
Kenny Quinteros, KHS;147-9
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS;142-1
HIGH JUMP
Grayson Strauss, Lexington;6-4
Fredrick Harbols, KHS;6-4
Ben Cumpston, KHS;6-4
Cale Nelson, Loomis;6-2½
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis;6-2
Owen Axmann, KCHS;6-1
Asher Endorf, KHS;6-0
Ben Myers, Shelton;6-0
Nolan Eloe, Amherst;6-0
Ryan Bailey, A/L;6-0
Luke Bailey, A/L;6-0
Beckham Lewis, Elm Creek;6-0
POLE VAULT
Zack Watson, KHS;14-5
Owen Kaps, Bertrand;14-0
Rylan Landin, Holdrege;14-0
Jaren Moore, Holdrege;13-6
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand;13-6
Sam Nachtigal, KHS;13-6
Braden Ham, Holdrege;13-6
Beau Knapp, Elm Creek;13-0
Morgan Bailey, Lexington;13-0
Lucas Hodges, Elm Creek;13-0
LONG JUMP
William Kulhanek, Overton;22-8
Aidan Kidder, Holdrege;21-9¼
Zebediah Black, KCHS;21-5
Nolan Eloe, Amherst;21-4¾
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M;21-1½
Jake Ryan, Minden;20-7.75
Jackson Schutte, KHS;20-7½
Isaiah Gaunt, KCHS;20-6
Thunder Nelson, Bertrand;20-5¾
Caleb Dowling, Lexington;20-4
TRIPLE JUMP
Taj Wilson, KHS;44-5¼
William Kulhanek, Overton;43-5½
Nolan Eloe, Amherst;43-0¾
Ben Cumpston, KHS;42-8
Greysen Strauss, Lexington;42-5
Eric Wood, Bertrand;41-10
Carson Baker, KHS;41-9¾
Jackson Schutte, KHS;41-8
Zebediah Black, KCHS;41-7
Kyler Nichols, KHS;41-6½