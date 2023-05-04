100-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton 10.78
Zaire Lagrone-Miller, KHS 10.88
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS 11.11
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 11.14C
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 11.33
Quentin Moss, Lexington 11.34
Cooper Miller, Axtell 11.34
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 11.36
Able Molina, KHS 11.38
Jesse Tesmer, Amherst 11.49
200-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton 22.12
Zaire Lagrone-Miller 22.43
People are also reading…
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 22.64
Ryan Meier, KHS 22.77
Quentin Moss, Lexington 22.78
Cooper Miller, Axtell 23.11
Mathieu Dompko, KHS 23.27
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 23.46
Alex Teichmeier, KHS 23.57
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 23.60
400-METER DASH
Luc Lopez, Axtell 52.29
Dru Truax, Lexington 52.37
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS 52.86
Evan Shaffer, KHS 53.16
Cooper Miller, Axtell 53.17
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 53.21
Ryan Meier, KHS 53.41
Hayden Muirhead, Overton 53.51
Keyton Cole, Axtell 53.63
Isaac Chavez, Amherst 53.85
800-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 2:00.11
Bryce Denney, KHS 2:05.89
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege 2:06.03
Luc Lopez, Axtell 2:06.24
Keyton Cole, Axtell 2:06.75
Andrew Walsh, KHS 2:07.26
Barnabas Anderson, KHS 2:07.66
Rogelio Garcia-Vargas, Lexington 2:10.03
Alexes Rodriguez, Lexington 2:10.09
Corey Fields, KHS 2:10.16
1,600-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 4:35.32
Lazaro Adame, Lexington 4:36.53
Zach Petzet, KHS 4:37.85
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege 4:42.96
Andrew Walsh, KHS 4:44.44
Carter Harsin, Minden 4:45.20
Herson Rodriguez, Lexington 4:46.11
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 4:51.42
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 4:52.14
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 4:52.95
3,200-METER RUN
Lazaro Adame, Lexingotn 9:52.79
Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington 10:05.36
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 10:09.40
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 10:15.29
Josh Miller, KHS 10:16.45
Samuel Cederburg, Minden 10:25.55
Carter Harsin, Minden 10:37.47
Justin Golus, Holdrege 10:39.76
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 10:41.24c
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 10:41.40
110-METER HIGH HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 14.12
Luke Draper, KHS 15.45
Maddox Miller, KHS 15.70
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 15.76
Brett Eckhardt, Minden 16.04
Luke Bailey, A/L 16.34
Kellen Denney, KHS 16.34c
Cayden John, KHS 16.45
Luke Brachle, KHS 16.46
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 16.49
300-METER INT. HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 38.91
Maddox Miller, KHS 40.79
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 41.74
Tanner Gibb, Minden 42.64c
Cayden John, KHS 42.74
Luke Bailey, A/L 43.61
Ryan Bailey, A/L 43.89
Zebediah Black, KCHS 43.90
Coleman Langford, Bertrand 44.05
Quinn Cheney, Shelton 44.06
4x100 RELAY
Kearney High 43.13
Lexington 44.36
Kearney Catholic 45.13
Axtrell 45.44
Amherst 45.58
Bertrand 46.57
Holdrege 45.64c
Shelton 46.08
Elm Creek 46.35
Bertrand 46.57
Minden 46.57
4x400 RELAY
Kearney High 3:30.76
Lexington 3:32.62
Axtell 3:40.08
Bertrand 3:41.65
Minden 3:42.07
Axtell 3:42.60
Elm Creek 3:43.34
Kearney Catholic 3:46.63
Holdrege 3:46.77
Ansley/Litchfield 3:53.27
4x800 RELAY
Lexington 8:40.55
Kearney High 8:42.86
Bertrand 3:43.76
Minden 8:43.82
Holdrege 8:56.28
Kearney Catholic 9:02.42
Axtell 9:03.90
Wilcox-Hildreth 9:32.63
Shelton 9:48.43
Overton 9:54.38
SHOT PUT
Brant Christner, KCHS 53-8½
Cole Brandt, KHS 52-7½
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 52-0¼
Baker Bertrand, KHS 51-0¾
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 50-9½
Clayton Meyer, Loomis 50-5¼
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS 49-5
Riley Isaacson, KHS 49-3
Miguel Castellanos, Lexington 47-1
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 46-9
DISCUS
Cole Brandt, KHS 169-11
Andrew Englund, Holdrege 166-0
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 162-5
Gavin Standage, Ravenna 157-4
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 153-10
Clayton Meyer, Loomis 149-7
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 149-7
Jack Edwards, KHS 147-10
Kenny Quinteros, KHS 147-9
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS 142-1
HIGH JUMP
Grayson Strauss, Lexington 6-4
Fredrick Harbols, KHS 6-3
Cale Nelson, Loomis 6-2½
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 6-2
Ben Cumpston, KHS 6-2
Asher Endorf, KHS 6-0
Ben Myers, Shelton 6-0
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 6-0
Ryan Bailey, A/L 6-0
Owen Axmann, KCHS 6-0
POLE VAULT
Zack Watson, KHS 14-0
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 14-0
Rylan Landin, Holdrege 13-9
Jaren Moore, Holdrege 13-6
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 13-6
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 13-0
Morgan Bailey, Lexington 13-0
Lucas Hodges, Elm Creek 12-9
Braden Ham, Holdrege 12-6
Aydan Nelson, KHS 12-6
LONG JUMP
William Kulhanek, Overton 22-8
Aidan Kidder, Holdrege 21-9¼
Zebediah Black, KCHS 21-5
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 21-4¾
Jake Ryan, Minden 20-7¾
Isaiah Gaunt, KCHS 20-6
Jackson Schutte, KHS 20-7½
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 20-5
Caleb Dowling, Lexington 20-4
Ryan Meier, KHS 20-2½
TRIPLE JUMP
Taj Wilson, KHS 44-1½
William Kulhanek, Overton 43-5½
Ben Cumpston, KHS 42-8
Eric Wood, Bertrand 41-10
Carson Baker, KHS 41-9¾
Jackson Schutte, KHS 41-8
Kyler Nichols, KHS 41-6½
Greysen Strauss, Lexington 41-2½
Quin Oberg, Elm Creek 40-10½
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 40-9½