Hub Territory Basketball: Ravenna teams keep rolling

Highlights from Monday’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled from reports provided by the region’s coaches:

GIRLS

--Ravenna crept ahead in the second half to beat Overton 42-36 after the game was tied at 20 at halftime. Morgyn Fiddelke paced the Bluejays with 14 points and Ashlyn Fiddelke followed with 10. For Overton, Haley Fleischman scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

--Three Minden players scored in double figures as the Whippets defeated Loomis 57-45. Bailee Schurmann led the Whippets with 21 points. Sloane Beck added 11 and Abby Rehtus added 10. For Loomis, Alexis Billeter scored 13 points and Samantha Schemper netted 12.

BOYS

--Ravenna won its third straight, beating Overton 55-36. Trey Anderson and Chase Lockhorn scored 15 points apiece for the Bluejays. Wyatt Ryan led Overton with 14 points.

--Burwell rolled to a 71-37 victory over Axtell at the Minden Holiday Tournament. Barak Birch led the Longhorns with 21 points. Carter Mann added 13 points and Levi Bode 11. Brennon Runge poured in 17 points for the Wildcats.

--Loomis dispatched Minden 72-60 as Shay Swanson led the Wolves with 27 points and Quinn Johnson poured in 60. Both completed double doubles as Swanson grabbed 10 rebounds and Johnson 11.