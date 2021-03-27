Hub Territory Basketball Player of the Year: Kaci Pierce enjoys legacy Bulldogs forged during last four years

Even though the Bulldogs came up one point short of winning back-to-back state championships, Pierce said this season, “was a great year. ... We had a great ride and made lots of good memories. We set high goals and we didn’t quite reach them all, but we were pretty dang close, so I would say it was a successful year.”

The core of Pleasanton’s success revolved around six seniors who have been playing together all their lives. They established their reputation early, winning the Fort Kearny Conference championship as freshmen. They won the conference tournament the next three years, too.

Pierce rates the sense of accomplishment from that four-year run as conference champions right up there with winning the state championship.

“It’s just cool, the legacy that we’re leaving behind,” she said. “When you go to school it’s pretty sweet seeing all the banners and trophies in the hallways. It’s definitely rewarding because a lot of little kids look up to us and that makes it fun.”

In many ways, the Pleasanton girls have been the heartbeat of the community — a phenomenon reserved for small towns. Having a four-year run, and one that covers multiple sports, has been rewarding.