Hub Territory 6/8-man Player of the year: Versatile Westland all over the field for Pleasanton

KEARNEY — Pleasanton’s opponents probably thought Tyce Westland was everywhere on the football field, and they were right.
He played almost every position for the Bulldogs this year.
At the end of the season, he led the Hub Territory with 15 touchdown receptions, making 39 catches for 843 yards. At running back and quarterback, he ran for another 245 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he averaged nearly 13 tackles per game and intercepted four passes.
Westland’s moving from one position to another did more than create different looks requiring opposing teams to make adjustments. The changes were designed to utilize his skills, said Ricci Westland, his coach and father.
“When we put him on the line, he’s an excellent blocker. We put him in the backfield as a running back, obviously because it’s tough to take down a big guy like Tyce with one or two guys, so you get some nice push back there. Then, when he’s not carrying the ball you have a fullback for Treven Wendt and he’s able to push the pile quite a bit and do some nice iso (isolation) blocks and kick-outs. And then, at quarterback, we wanted to take advantage of his knowledge of the game, reading some of the options and able to have a run threat back there as a wildcat look,” Ricci said.
On defense, he played more at linebacker, but he’s also played defensive end and safety.
“He played multiple positions in multiple games depending on down and distance. He had good spatial awareness for third-and-long situations to drop back into safety and read the routes coming his way, or reading the quarterback. At defensive end it was nice to have that solid containment player to kind of control that side of the line. And then at linebacker, it was nice having him in the middle because then he could flow sideline to sideline,” Ricci said.
His ability to do everything everywhere on the football field made him the overwhelming choice for the Hub Territory 6/8-Man Player of the Year.
Making his feats more amazing, he injured his shoulder at midseason, missing one game before he came back. The injury will require surgery, tentatively scheduled for next week, that will mean three months immobility of the shoulder before beginning rehabilitation. Contact activities are probably six months away.
He played the end of the season with a brace that limited his movement with that arm so he couldn’t get full extension to get both hands on a high pass or a ball thrown off to the side. That, too, was one of the reasons he saw action in the backfield.
“He’s a tough kid because when he came back ... he popped the kid, tackled him with that shoulder, and came over to the sideline, took off his helmet, threw up, put it back on and said I’m ready to go back in. He just had that much pain, he needed to release some of it I guess,” Ricci said.
A 6-foot-5, 224-pound senior, Westland has committed to play for the Universitiy of Wyoming next year, a move he’s excited to make.
“I’ve been liking Wyoming for a while. We went up there when I was younger on vacation and I saw that campus and everything. I just thought it would be great to be able to play there and go to school there,” Tyce said.
Coming off his junior season, where he was a key element in the Bulldogs’ run to the state championship game, Wyoming started to show interest in recruiting him.
“They’d been in contact with me for a while but they said they were going to wait and see my senior season and how I did. ... Then, in the middle of like toward the middle of the summer, they called and they offered me a scholarship,” he said.
The coaches have told him he likely will play weak-side defensive end where he should be a natural fit with the size, length and speed to rush off the edge or drop back in zone coverage.
However the Cowboys plan to use him, Westland has proven he can fit in.
He’s practiced that already. The team he played on his junior year was much different than this year’s squad.
“It’s different because last year we had more of an athletic team, but this year we had a really like big and strong powerful team. We didn’t have the speed that we had last year,” he said. “With the athletic team we were able to do a lot of passing because we had multiple threats at receiver. And then for the power team I was able to fit in by being able to block and then also run it.”
@HubSports_Buck
