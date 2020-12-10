Hub Territory 6/8-man Player of the year: Versatile Westland all over the field for Pleasanton

A 6-foot-5, 224-pound senior, Westland has committed to play for the Universitiy of Wyoming next year, a move he’s excited to make.

“I’ve been liking Wyoming for a while. We went up there when I was younger on vacation and I saw that campus and everything. I just thought it would be great to be able to play there and go to school there,” Tyce said.

Coming off his junior season, where he was a key element in the Bulldogs’ run to the state championship game, Wyoming started to show interest in recruiting him.

“They’d been in contact with me for a while but they said they were going to wait and see my senior season and how I did. ... Then, in the middle of like toward the middle of the summer, they called and they offered me a scholarship,” he said.

The coaches have told him he likely will play weak-side defensive end where he should be a natural fit with the size, length and speed to rush off the edge or drop back in zone coverage.

However the Cowboys plan to use him, Westland has proven he can fit in.

He’s practiced that already. The team he played on his junior year was much different than this year’s squad.