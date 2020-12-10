Hub Territory 11-man Player of the Year: Stars’ Heinrich Haarberg still steps up in spotlight

KEARNEY — Heinrich Haarberg spent the football season in the eye of a storm.
Since he committed to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the eyes of the state have been on the Kearney Catholic senior. Most of those watched with eager anticipation, but, of course, there were critical ones, too.
“It was hard because I knew there was a target on my back. Even if I had thrown for 350 yards a game, people were going to say, ‘Well it’s not the highest competition.’ So I knew that it was a lose, lose situation for me and I didn’t fall into that trap. I just played our team game. I didn’t go for individual stats,” Haarberg said. “If there were games that (running back) Cale Conrad got the ball 40 times, I was OK with that because I didn’t feel like I had a lot to prove.”
Even with that approach, Haarberg put up some pretty good numbers. He completed 126 of 230 passes (55%) for 1,857 yards and 19 touchdowns during the Stars’ 9-2 season. He was intercepted seven times and his 168 yards per game passing average topped the Hub Territory.
He also showed his running ability, gaining 556 yards on 93 carries (6.0 yards per carry) and scored another 10 rushing touchdowns.
“I just wanted to perform to the best of my ability within the game plan. So long as I knew that I gave it 100% effort and Coach (Rashawn) Harvey and all the coaches saw that I cared about the team, then I was happy with my performance,” Haarberg said.
His performance has earned him the honor of being the Hub Territory 11-man Player of the Year.
He came close to leading the Stars to the state championship game as they lost a heart-breaker to Adams Central in the state playoff semifinals. The Stars had beaten the Patriots earlier in the year, but Adams Central flipped the script and became the passing team in the semifinal.
“It was a tough, tough loss. We fought hard, you know, but it’s hard to beat a team twice, especially a good team like Adam Central,” he said. “They came out with a game plan that we weren’t expecting. When we played them the first time, they ran the ball and ran the ball. And they just started slinging it against us in the playoff game. We weren’t ready for that. And so, you know, that credit goes to them. Their coaches just had a really good game plan.”
Adams Central went on to lose in the championship, finishing the year with three losses. Kearney Catholic was left knowing that when they played the first time, the Stars inflicted the first loss on the Patriots. It was a game that Haarberg said was the highlight of his senior season. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in that game on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
“We were down by I think three at the start of the fourth quarter. ... We knew we had to score there to keep ourselves in the game,” he said. “It was actually a designed ... handoff to the running back, Conrad, but I saw Adams Central was going to blitz the whole house to the middle. All their linebackers committed to Cale and I just pulled it out on natural instinct and ran in.”
That might have been the only natural thing about this season. While Haarberg dealt with the swirl of attention that comes with being Nebraska’s first in-state quarterback recruit since 2003, he and his teammates had to mask up and socially distance themselves. It presented a new challenge for everyone.
“During the summer, usually, we all basically live together in one big group. We’re at seven-on-sevens and just working out with each other during the whole summer. It was tough to do that this year but we improvised. I think we overcame it to a certain degree,” he said.
It wasn’t easy.
Haarberg said he missed doing things he usually does during the school year — hanging out friends, socializing with kids from other schools, traveling to places.
Early in the season the Stars learned what was at stake when their game with Ogallala was canceled.
“Every week was a struggle against an enemy that we can’t see. We had to defend against bad decisions. Just one by one teammate could shut down our year. So we had to hold each other accountable and make sure that we all understood the risks that we took when we went outside our group,” he said. “We kind of stayed together and just tried to keep each other away from difficult decisions.”
Haarberg’s time with his classmates is limited now. He will enroll at the university when classes begin after Christmas.
“Obviously, it gives me an edge, being there a semester early, just getting into the strength and development program. They’re going to want me at about 230 (pounds), I think. And so getting there faster will be a key to competing. And, I’ll be learning the playbook and hopefully getting some practices under my belt before the summer and the fall practices,” he said.
“We’re not sure what’s going to happen with practices, if we’re going to have a spring practice session, but I’m going to go and make the most of it,” he said.
