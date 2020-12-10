Hub Territory 11-man Player of the Year: Stars’ Heinrich Haarberg still steps up in spotlight

His performance has earned him the honor of being the Hub Territory 11-man Player of the Year.

He came close to leading the Stars to the state championship game as they lost a heart-breaker to Adams Central in the state playoff semifinals. The Stars had beaten the Patriots earlier in the year, but Adams Central flipped the script and became the passing team in the semifinal.

“It was a tough, tough loss. We fought hard, you know, but it’s hard to beat a team twice, especially a good team like Adam Central,” he said. “They came out with a game plan that we weren’t expecting. When we played them the first time, they ran the ball and ran the ball. And they just started slinging it against us in the playoff game. We weren’t ready for that. And so, you know, that credit goes to them. Their coaches just had a really good game plan.”

Adams Central went on to lose in the championship, finishing the year with three losses. Kearney Catholic was left knowing that when they played the first time, the Stars inflicted the first loss on the Patriots. It was a game that Haarberg said was the highlight of his senior season. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in that game on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.