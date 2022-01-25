Hours honing shooting skills pay off for Loomis Wolves’ Quinn Johnson

If there’s any basketball player who three-point shooters universally respect and idolize, it’s Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warrior guard is one of the greatest shooters of all time, and his ability to chuck up three-point shots from anywhere on the court has inspired countless high school athletes around the country. For Loomis senior Quinn Johnson, the most exciting Curry moments are when he gets in a rhythm and seemingly can’t miss.
On Thursday, Johnson felt what it’s like to be Curry.
The Loomis senior made 12 of 17 3-point shots in a 39-point performance against Alma that made him the state’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers. Johnson’s big day gave him 326 made 3-pointers in his high school career, surpassing the previous record of 320 set by Ainsworth’s Brady Delimont.
“Everything I shot, my mindset was that it was going to go in,” Johnson said.
In front of a packed home gym of family, ex-teammates and former conference foes, Johnson rose to the occasion with one of the best three-point shooting performances of his career. And just like his shots hitting the net, the record fell in the blink of an eye.
Senior point guard Shay Swanson found Johnson for the record-tying shot, and the Wolves’ full-court pressure soon resulted in Swanson having the ball in his hands once again. With another corner three-pointer from Johnson, the three-point record was tied and broken in a span of just about 10 seconds, all while the Loomis crowd went crazy.
“It was probably the best experience of my life, to be honest,” Johnson said. “The crowd just erupted and it was pretty surreal when the timeout was called and everyone was standing up and cheering; I just got goosebumps because it was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard the gym.”
The next Nebraskan to go after the career three-point shooting record will have an even tougher challenge than Johnson because the Loomis senior isn’t done yet. The Class D-1 No. 3 Wolves (13-3) are a state-title contender seeking a better postseason finish than their first-round exit a year ago.
It certainly helps that Johnson (23.6 points per game) and Swanson (10.3 points per game), a pair of longtime friends and teammates, lead Loomis to wins with tremendous consistency. After all, they’ve been doing it for a while.
A career 3-point record can’t fall without lots and lots of varsity games, something Johnson knows because he’s played varsity basketball since he was a freshman. Johnson was only 5-foot-7 then and has since grown to 6-3, something that allows him to average 9.1 rebounds per game this season on top of his scoring output.
However, there’s been an even bigger difference that’s allowed him to flourish. Countless two or three-hour practice sessions in the gym have crafted the deadly 3-point shot that is now second nature to Johnson.
“I’ve always been a 3-point shooter, I guess,” he said. “Going into my freshman year I took it to the next level by shooting 500 to 1,000 (shots) a day, every day until now, so I always find time to get shots up.”
After he graduates, the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers will be the next team to benefit from Johnson’s elite 3-point shot. But, with Loomis currently on a nine-game winning streak, all that matters now is taking it game by game.
With the record in the bag, Johnson’s next target is a successful postseason run to close his high school career.
“At the beginning of the season we were on the struggle bus, but that taught us a lesson that we can’t look too forward into the future and we should just take it game by game,” Johnson said. “The fact that we’ve been beaten should just fuel our fire to keep winning.”