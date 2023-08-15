SUMNER — S-E-M rolled up the wins last year with the football team rolling up 10 wins, including a victory over state champion Parkview Christian, while the volleyball team netted 27 victories.

Parkview Christian came back to end a potential state-championship run by the Mustangs, and the volleyball team bowed out in the state quarterfinals.

There remains plenty of excitement around the Mustangs as they prepare for this fall.

VOLLEYBALLSeven starters return from last year’s 27-6 team including Mikah O’Neill (5-10, Sr., MB), a four-year starter who has earned All-Fort Kearny Conference honors for three straight years.

O’Neill will be joined by returning starters Cayleigh Jackson (5-10, Sr., H), Jena Claflin (5-10, Sr. H), Katie Reiter (So., S), Allie Rohde (5-4, Jr., OH/L), Taryn Arbuthnot (5-9, So, H) and Jaycelyn Hoos (5-6, So, OH).

Other returning letter winners are defensive specialist Merry Day (5-3, Sr.) and outside hitter/libero Brynn Eggleston (5-4, Jr.)

“We have all returning starters from last year coming back, which is great. We need to stay healthy and injury-free,” coach Tammy Kenton said. “Keeping a ‘team-focused’ approach to this season and everyone contributing their best effort game in and game out will help us reach our goals.”

S-E-M opens the season Aug. 24 at Gibbon.

Kenton said getting off to a fast start is important.

“Every game counts counts toward power points and those power points are huge. Being able to host post-season games can be a game-changer with tougher teams,” Kenton said.

Last year, the Mustangs compiled a 12-0 record at home.

FOOTBALLLosing the rematch with Parkview Christian in the playoffs put a wrap on the successful careers of Noah and Kellen Eggleston, Jayson Guthard and Creyton Line — all key contributors.

But the cupboard’s not bare.

“Between our returning starters and some young talent we should have another strong year,” second-year coach Shane Hrasky said.

Starters returning are Ryan Arbuthnot (6-1, 220, Sr.), Jace Rosentrader (6-1, 160, Sr.), Maddox Jones (5-11, 180, Jr.), Greyson Anderson (5-10, 170, Jr.) and Cohen Rohde (6-4, 220, Jr.).

Other returning lettermen are Clark Padrnos (5-9, 150, Sr.), Chance Daake (6-2, 150, So.), Preston Beattie (6-1, 180, So.) and Isaac O’Neill (6-0, 180, So.)

The Mustangs open the season at home against Brady.

All of S-E-M’s home games kick off at 3 p.m. The only night games for the Mustangs are at Red Cloud and Shelton near the end of the season.

CROSS COUNTRYS-E-M graduated its only state qualifier from last year, Josie Smith.

This year the attention switches to the boys’ team where Juniors Clayton Scoville and William Beattie are the only returning lettermen.

Two other juniors, who ran in junior high, and a freshman who competed in junior high have been attending the summer workouts.

“We have big goals after running this summer and hope to have some school records broken and state qualifiers,” first-year coach Kyla Robbins said.

The Mustangs open the season Aug. 24 at the Burwell Invitational.