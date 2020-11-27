Holdrege girls basketball hopes to maintain upward momentum

“Every time we step on the court, we need to be better than the day before,” Runcie said. “Defense won games for us last year and will help us do the same this year, but for us to get to that next level, we need to be able to hit shots on offense and have a more aggressive mentality. I have all the confidence in the world that we will.”

The Dusters open the season Dec. 4 hosting Adams Central.

Boys Basketball

The Holdrege boys got off to a 1-7 start last season but won five out of six games in one stretch and finished 9-15 with a schedule that included several Class B teams.

“We are excited about the chance to play and improve upon last season even though we only have two returning starters,” coach Jon Karn said. “I really like our team chemistry and their ability to share the ball. We have good shooters so we are working on improving our transition game and spreading the floor to allow more opportunities for our shooters.”

One of the returning starters is last year’s leading scorer, Dashton Edgren, a 5-10 senior guard. Edgren averaged 11.5 points per game last season.

Jackson Hinrichs, a 6-1 guard, averaged 8.2 points per game as a freshman.