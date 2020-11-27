Holdrege girls basketball hopes to maintain upward momentum

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege girls put together a 10-win season last year, surpassing the number of wins they captured the two years before combined.
After reaching a district final last year, the Holdrege Dusters are looking to build off that success.
“I’m super proud of what our team accomplished last year, but every year is different and we have some roles we need to get filled,” second-year coach Derek Runcie said.
The Dusters graduated five seniors from last year’s team, including three starters and two top-flight defenders.
“Our seniors set a great example of finding roles on the team, buying in and excelling at them. One thing that really excites me for this upcoming season is we have a lot of girls who have played varsity minutes. I believe they are ready to take over those roles and really help this program take that next step,” Runcie said.
The Dusters return two starters and five letter winners from last year’s team.
Alexis Bliven, a 5-5 senior guard, averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game last season. Mallory Pfeifer, a 5-9 junior power forward, netted 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Other returning letter winners are senior guard Taylor Wiser, junior guard/forward Megan Belgum, junior forward Brooklyn Berney, junior guard/forward McKenna Ortgiesen and junior foward/center Ella Roach.
“Every time we step on the court, we need to be better than the day before,” Runcie said. “Defense won games for us last year and will help us do the same this year, but for us to get to that next level, we need to be able to hit shots on offense and have a more aggressive mentality. I have all the confidence in the world that we will.”
The Dusters open the season Dec. 4 hosting Adams Central.
Boys Basketball
The Holdrege boys got off to a 1-7 start last season but won five out of six games in one stretch and finished 9-15 with a schedule that included several Class B teams.
“We are excited about the chance to play and improve upon last season even though we only have two returning starters,” coach Jon Karn said. “I really like our team chemistry and their ability to share the ball. We have good shooters so we are working on improving our transition game and spreading the floor to allow more opportunities for our shooters.”
One of the returning starters is last year’s leading scorer, Dashton Edgren, a 5-10 senior guard. Edgren averaged 11.5 points per game last season.
Jackson Hinrichs, a 6-1 guard, averaged 8.2 points per game as a freshman.
Other returning letter winners are 6-2 senior forward Hudson Reed, 5-9, senior guard Carlos Nino de Rivera, 5-10 senior guard Adam Shearer, 5-9 junior guard Kaden Broeker and 6-foot junior forward Dylan Haag.
Karn is entering his sixth year as the head coach of the Dusters. He previously coached at Loomis and has a career record of 147-120.
The Dusters open the season Dec. 4 against Adams Central, a team that only lost two games last year.
Wrestling
A veteran squad gives the Holdrege wrestling team high hopes for a good winter.
The Dusters, 5-7 in duals last year, return two state qualifiers, Matt Janssen at 106 pounds and Damian Smith at 170, as well as eight other starters.
Returning to the lineup are Brandon Carpenter (126 pounds), Jacob Janssen (132), Mason Marquardt (138), Carver Powers (138), Sam Holt (145), Cade Kirwan (160), Deven Anderson (182) and Conner Fulmer (285).
Carpenter, Janssen, Holt and Anderson missed qualfiying for the state meet by one match last season and likely will have extra incentive to get to the state tournament in Omaha.
“We will have good numbers out this year, but again will be young,” third-year head coach Justin Ganser said. “We will have a small group of seniors, but they have been around for awhile and will provide some great leadership for our younger guys.
“We lost four seniors from last year, which left some big shoes to fill, but we think with our numbers we will be able to put together a team that fills all of the weight classes and should be pretty solid top to bottom.”
