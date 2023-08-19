HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Dusters football team won just three games last year, but two of those wins came at the end of the season, giving the Dusters high hopes for this year.

“It was fun to see our players execute our schemes like they were at the end of last season,” fourth-year coach Jacob McLain said.

With six returning starters on offense and five on defense, as well as a handful of other returning lettermen, the Dusters should put things together a little earlier this year.

Offensive starters returning are linemen Clemens Nitchie (6-3, 240, Sr.), Andrew Englund (6-1, 220, Sr.) and Mason Schroder (5-8, 250, Jr.); H-back Zac Sundquist (5-10, 170, Sr.); and wide receiver Nick Weides (5-8, 140, Jr.).

On defense, Englund, Schroder, Sundquist and Weides return as to lineman Wyatt Pfeifer (6-0, 195, Jr.) and Beau Jensen (5-8, 160, CB).

“We have a lot of core guys returning that will lead some talented but inexperienced players. ... We have a lot of players that will compete for playing time on Friday nights,” McLain said.

Holdrege opens the season Friday at home against Sidney.

VOLLEYBALLIt’s been a while since the Holdrege Dusters enjoyed much success in volleyball.

But third-year head coach Ryan Birner sees a glimmer of light.

“We have a competitive squad and we are looking to end the year with a winning record and head to a district final for the first time since 2013,” he said.

To make that happen, Birner will count on six returning letterwinners who saw plenty of action on last year’s team that went 15-18.

Back are seniors Avery Hurlbert (5-9, MB) and Kenna Fulmer (5-6, Sr., DS/L); juniors Keeley Vaughn (5-7, S) and Pyper Wells (5-8, MB); and sophomores Carson Sundquist (5-7, OH) and Averi Bilka (5-8, RS).

Hurlbert scored 218 kills, 43 aces and 54 blocks last year and Vaughn had 679 assists.

Wells and Sundquist scored more than 100 kills apiece and Fulmer had 44 ace serves.

“We will once again have a younger team this season and have a lot of starting spots to fill,” Birner said. “We will focus on ball control and defense this season.”

Holdrege opens the season Thursday at Centura.

CROSS COUNTRYHoldrege cross country coach Steph Fuehrer says she’s “enthusiastically optimistic” about the upcoming season.

The Dusters return a pair of runners from last year’s boys team that had a top-10 finish at the state meet — senior Nik Clement and sophomore Michael Golus. Also returning is sophomore letterwinner Roman Urbom.

For the girls team, seniors Katie Jewett and Kelsey Komenda lettered last year.

“The boys should qualify again and one girl should qualify as well,” Fuehrer said.

Holdrege opens the season Sept. 2 at the Cozad Invitational.

TENNISHoldrege absorbed some tough draws at last year’s state tournament and didn’t get out of the first round.

The Dusters graduated their No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, but senior Brayden Keffeler and junior Michael King, who played No. 1 doubles at state, are back, as are last year’s No. 2 doubles team of juniors Chase Bailey and Aden Ingwerson.