Holdrege Dusters seek return to Southwest Conference

HOLDREGE — Holdrege High School has taken the first steps to return to the Southwest Conference.

Holdrege School Board members voted Monday night to make the move and Superintendent Todd Hilyard said he has submitted a letter of application to the Southwest Conference and notified the Central Conference of its intention to leave.

“This is something that’s been on the radar and off the radar .... for quite some time, but it never got to the point it was this serious,” Hilyard said.

But declining enrollment in Holdrege, which has dropped from Class B to Class C1, had school officials evaluating the situation.

“One of the board committees made the recommendation to full the board after quite a bit of discussion,” Hilyard said. “They felt, for our students, there was a better opportunity for greater success in the Southwest Conference. ... And things we had in common (with the Central Conference schools) 15 years ago are less in common than they are these days and as we look into the future.”

Holdrege was a founding member of the Southwest Conference in 1928 and was in the league until joining the Central Conference 18 years ago.