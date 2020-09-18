Hill Climber: Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs wins her last race on home course

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAVENNA — Kacey Dethlefs conquered the hills and valleys Thursday afternoon at the Ravenna Golf Club course.

In the process, she left everyone else behind.

The Ravenna senior led from start to finish and easily won the Ravenna Invitational cross country meet.

“I don’t really care about winning. I really just wanted to improve my times,” Dethlefs said. “I had a goal for this year to run in the 20s (minutes) at every meet. Because my PR is 20:06, I just made it my goal to be in the 20s and then hopefully I can get it under 20 by state.”

When she was a freshman, she placed “10th or something” on her home course, running about a 25-minute time. As a sophomore, she finished about fifth and cut her time to 23 minutes. Last year, she was third and finished in 22 minutes.

On Thursday, her winning time was 20:54. Her winning time was 18.6 seconds ahead of runner-up Kate Stienike of North Platte St. Pat’s. It was also more than 10 seconds faster than the course record.

She credits part of this year’s success to a change in her opinion of her home course, and a lot of hard work.