Hill Climber: Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs wins her last race on home course

RAVENNA — Kacey Dethlefs conquered the hills and valleys Thursday afternoon at the Ravenna Golf Club course.
In the process, she left everyone else behind.
The Ravenna senior led from start to finish and easily won the Ravenna Invitational cross country meet.
“I don’t really care about winning. I really just wanted to improve my times,” Dethlefs said. “I had a goal for this year to run in the 20s (minutes) at every meet. Because my PR is 20:06, I just made it my goal to be in the 20s and then hopefully I can get it under 20 by state.”
When she was a freshman, she placed “10th or something” on her home course, running about a 25-minute time. As a sophomore, she finished about fifth and cut her time to 23 minutes. Last year, she was third and finished in 22 minutes.
On Thursday, her winning time was 20:54. Her winning time was 18.6 seconds ahead of runner-up Kate Stienike of North Platte St. Pat’s. It was also more than 10 seconds faster than the course record.
She credits part of this year’s success to a change in her opinion of her home course, and a lot of hard work.
“I used to not like it very much because the hills are kind of tough,” she said. “But I ran it a lot over the summer. I would come here at least once every week. I would just run the course and I would really work on the hills and I just kind of fell in love with the hills. I like going down them and I know how to push myself when I go up, so it’s a pretty good course for me.”
The hills should help her prepare for the state meet at the Kearney Country Club.
Last year she finished fourth at state and her goal is to finish better this year.
“I know that I’m have some competition with the freshman who won it last year from Hastings St. Cecilia (Alayna Vargas). And then there’s this one girl from Nebraska Christian (Hannah Swanson) who’s also a freshman this year, and she beat me at Centura. She’s amazing so I know I’m gonna have competition but my goal is to just get higher than fourth,” Dethlefs said.
There is another goal for the Bluejays. As a team, they finished fifth at state last year, and have almost everybody back.
“With everything going on, like COVID and everything, I really was scared that I wasn’t going to have a cross country year my senior year. But I just really love my team. We have so much potential,” Dethlefs said.
In Thursday’s race, Ravenna’s Shavanna Douglas finished fifth, Alivia Rager was ninth and freshman Susan White was 31st.
North Platte St. Pat’s claimed the team title with 38 points while Ravenna was second with 43 and Broken Bow was third with 62.
The team scores at the Ravenna meet included the top four runners. This year, in Class D at the state meet, only the top three finishers will count for the team score. Had that been the case on Thursday, Ravenna would have won.
Broken Bow dominated the boys race with six runners finishing in the top 14 led by individual winner Daine Wardyn, who turned in a time of 17:43.5 to win by 5.6 seconds over North Platte St. Pat’s Jarrett Miles.
Ravenna Invitational
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, North Platte St. Pat’s 38. 2, Ravenna 43. 3, Broken Bow 62. 4, Cozad 68. 5, Gibbon 81.6, Arcadia/Loup City 112. 7, South Loup 124. 8, Kearney Catholic 125. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 126. 10, Bertrand-Loomis 142.
Top 15 Individuals
1. Kacey Dethlefs, RAV, 20:54. 2, Kate Stienike, NPSP, 21:12.6. 3, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 21;14.0. 4, Genna Blakely, NPSP, 21:54.3. 5, Shavanna Douglas, RAV, 22:04.2. 8, Makinley Tobey, BB, 22:17.8. 7, Landyn Cole, SL, 22:46.1. 8, Alissa Bailey, GIB, 22:53.1. 9, Alivia Rager, RAV, 23:04.6. 10, Ellie Albrecht, COZ, 23:07.5. 11, Karen Burkholder, COZ, 23:09.0. 12, Emma Saathoff, DT, 23:26.3. 13, Hayley Miles, NPSP, 23:47.5. 14, Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 23:57.3. 15, Grace Oberg, KC, 23:59.2.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Broken Bow 23. 2, North Platte St. Pat’s 48. 3, Bertrand-Loomis 80. 4, Centura 110. 5, Ravenna 116. 6, Gibbon 117. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 123. 8, Kearney Catholic 130. 9, Arcadia/Loup City 144. 10, Cozad 204. 11, Kenesaw 204. 12, Amherst 211. 13, Wood River 234.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Daine Wardyn, BB, 17:43.5. 2, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 17:49.1. 3, Jeremiah Arndt, CEN, 17:54.1. 4, Noah Osmond, BB, 18:22.0. 5, Elijah Schroeder, RAV, 18:32.3. 6, Dax Connick, NPSP, 18:37.5. 7, Trey Hurlburt, BB, 18:51.1. 8, Omar Tinajero, WR, 18:58.8. 9, Kaleb Pickel, GIB, 19:14.0. 10, Jake Svec, KC, 19:17.0. 11, Casey Falkenberry, BB, 19:19.9.12, Brock Oeltjen, BB, 19:22.2. 13, Collin Hadwiger, RAV, 19:24.5.14, Ethan Wenquist, BB, 19:26.8. 15, Joseph Vanderbeek, KC, 19:31.9.
Godwin second at Lincoln’s Harold Scott Invitational
LINCOLN — Kearney High School’s Hanna Godwin finished second in the Black Division race at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday.
Godwin finished 5.49 seconds behind Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn, who is unbeaten so far this year.
In the team race, Kearney (117 points) finished fourth behind Lincoln East (51), Lincoln Southwest (55) and Millard West (94). Twelve teams ran in the Black Division.
In the boys race, Kearney finished seventh with 193 points. Millard West won with 29 points, followed by Elkhorn South with 81.
Kearney’s top finisher was Matthew Dahlke, who was 28th.
Harold Scott Invitational
Pioneer Park, Lincoln
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Millard West 29. 2, Elkhorn South 81. 3, Lincoln Southwest 92. 4, Lincoln East 101. 5, Lincoln Pius X 157. 6, Lincoln Southeast 165. 7, Kearney 193. 8, Lincoln Northeast 238. 9, Hastings 248. 10, Lincoln High 256, 11, Seward 263. 12, Bellevue East 370.
Winner and KHS Finishers
1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 16:04.50. 28, Matthew Dahlke 17:39.47. 33, Micah Torres 1:47.19. 34, Cisco Rivas 17:49.34. 47, Noah Abraham 18:25.30. 75, Trapper Fryda 19:02.39. 85, Sam Lewis 19:28.84. 95, Dylan Gifford 19:52.87. 101, Aranim Louis 20:01.41. 102, Noah Torres 20:03.54. 111, Blake Parks 20:36.52.
GIRLS
Team Score
1, Lincoln East 51. 2, Lincoln Southwest 55. 3, Millard West 94. 5, Elkhorn South 133. 6, Hastings 177. 7, Lincoln Pius X 222. 8, Seward 224. 9, Lincoln Southeast 250. 10, Lincoln Northeast 281. 11, Bellevue East 300. 12, Lincoln High 311.
Winner and KHS Finishers
1, Brianna Rinn, LSW, 19:09.97. 2, Hannah Godwin 19:15.46. 28, Emma Bonsall 21:17.78. 37, Emma Bond 21:35.87. 40, Lauren Kohtz 21:38.32. 42, Beatrice Lebsack 21:42.81. 57, Sam Stava 22:25.23. 60, Alivia Olson 22:27.43. 76, Florence ROgers 23:24.17. 77, Brooke Barth 23:30.31. 80, Lauren Welch 23:57.88.
Lexington teams win
Lexington teams win Central City meet
CENTRAL CITY — Lexington’s boys and girls swept the team titles Thursday at the Central City Invitational.
The Minutemen placed three in the top nine and had the fourth runner finish 14th on their way to a 13-point victory over St. Paul. Only two Lexington girls finished in the top 15 but the Minutemaids had enough depth to beat runner-up Nebraska Christian by five points.
Minden’s Jessie Hurt was the individual winner of the girls’ race, beating Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson by 11 seconds.
Central City Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Lexington 26. 2, St. Paul 39. Aurora 51. 4, Minden 62. 5, Northwest 99. 6, Schuyler 111. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 122. 8, Nebraska Christian 175. 9, Central City 182. 10, Madison 189. 11, Fullerton 211. 12, Ord 230.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Conner Wells, SP, 16:19. 61. 2, Dylan Riley, AUR, 16:42.64. 3, Zach Cloud, GICC, 16:44.92. 4, Elmer Sotelo, LEX, 16:45.45. 5, Ian Salazar, LEX, 16:47.41. 6, Dawsonn Lawver, SP, 16:50.96. 7, Cooper Land, MIN, 17:09.10. 8, Oscar Aquado, LEX, 17:14.00. 9, Miguel Cruz, LEX, 17:15.88. 10, Hugo Ramon, SCH, 17:19.94 11, Ryan Berger, RIV, 17:21.82. 12, Jacob Wells, SP, 17:24.99. 13, Konner Verbeck, MIN, 17:25.39. 14, Antonio Moro, LEX, 17:25.61. 15, Garrett Converse, LEX, 17:30.88.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Lexington 56. 2, Nebraska Christian 61. 3, Northwest 63. 4, Minden 69. 5, Aurora 71. 6, Fullerton 83. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 92. 8, Schuyler 105. 9, Central City 135. 10, St. Paul 183.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 19:23.46. 2, Hannah Swanson, NC, 19:34.77. 3, Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 19:50.53. 4, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 19:59.77. 5, Marisol Deanda, SCH, 20:01.11. 6, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 20:01.32. 7, Ella Buhlke, CC, 20:04.90.8, Raegan Gellatly, GICC, 20:21.60. 9, Grace Herbek, GICC, 20:36.26. 10, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 20:39.21. 11, Megan Freeman, NW, 20:49.81. 12, Kloe Severance, ORD, 20:54.23. 13, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 20:57.98. 14, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 20:59.01. 15, Kylee Dubas, FUL, 21:01.238.
