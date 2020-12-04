Highlights From Thursday Night’s Hub Territory Basketball Games

Boys
-- Elm Creek’s Trey Miner poured in 33 points to lead Elm Creek to a 70-41 win over Shelton. The Buffaloes held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter while building a 16-0 lead. Angel Lehn led Shelton with 16 points.
-- Lexington outscored Gothenburg 9-3 in overtime to claim a 45-39 victory. Austin Friedrichsen led the Minutemen with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
-- Already ahead 30-17 at halftime, the Bertrand Vikings outscored Alma 18-0 in the third quarter on their way to a 62-26 victory. Owen Kaps led the Vikings with 15 points. Arik Ackerman and Jarret Bieker added 10 each. Ryan Kermmoade led Alma with 12 points.
-- Carter Klein hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead Pleasanton to a 70-62 win over Axtell. Treven Wendt added 14 points for the Bulldogs while Axtell’s Calvin Johnson led all scorers with 28 points.
-- Coleton Vavra scored 16 points, all on 2-point baskets, and Scout Simmons added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, as Amherst opened the season with a 66-39 win over Ravenna. Eli Schroeder nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Ravenna.
-- Southern Valley slipped by Minden 46-39. Ben Edgecombe led the Whippets with 14 points.
-- A big second quarter lifted Wilcox-Hildreth to a 64-59 win over Hi-Line. Gavin Sheen led the Falcons with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Bauer added 17 points and Trey Wenburg netted 12 points. The Falcons trailed 13-10 after the first quarter but led 34-27 at halftime..
GIRLS
-- Elm Creek’s Ashley Brown put 18 points on the board and Whitney Bauer added 16, mostly on four 3-pointers, as the Buffs beat Shelton 45-32. Addison Burr led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Maytae Meza added 10 points.
-- Alma’s Addison Neal and Carlee Stuhmer scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Alma to a 44-31 win over Bertrand. Sadie Maloley scored 10 points for the Vikings.
-- Ravenna outscored Amherst 23-14 in the second half to win the season opener 49-40. Tori Sklenar and Allyson Larsen scored 13 points apiece for the Bluejays and Kennedy Hurt added 12. Hannah Herrick led Amherst with 17 points.
-- Isabelle Paitz netted 16 points, Katy Lindner 14 points and Kaci Pierce 11 as Pleasanton defeated Axtell 57-16. Jesse Bertrand led Axtell with nine points.
-- Overton had three players in double figures as the Eagles beat Arapahoe 58-32. Rachel Ecklund led the way with 15 points while Ella Luther scored 14. Haley Fleischman came close to a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
-- Brooke Quadhamer scored 18 points and Sarah Jensen chipped in 16 points to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 57-30 win over Hi-Line.
