Highlights From Thursday Night’s Hub Territory Basketball Games

-- Elm Creek’s Trey Miner poured in 33 points to lead Elm Creek to a 70-41 win over Shelton. The Buffaloes held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter while building a 16-0 lead. Angel Lehn led Shelton with 16 points.

-- Lexington outscored Gothenburg 9-3 in overtime to claim a 45-39 victory. Austin Friedrichsen led the Minutemen with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

-- Already ahead 30-17 at halftime, the Bertrand Vikings outscored Alma 18-0 in the third quarter on their way to a 62-26 victory. Owen Kaps led the Vikings with 15 points. Arik Ackerman and Jarret Bieker added 10 each. Ryan Kermmoade led Alma with 12 points.

-- Carter Klein hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead Pleasanton to a 70-62 win over Axtell. Treven Wendt added 14 points for the Bulldogs while Axtell’s Calvin Johnson led all scorers with 28 points.

-- Coleton Vavra scored 16 points, all on 2-point baskets, and Scout Simmons added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, as Amherst opened the season with a 66-39 win over Ravenna. Eli Schroeder nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Ravenna.

-- Southern Valley slipped by Minden 46-39. Ben Edgecombe led the Whippets with 14 points.