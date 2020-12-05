Highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory games

GIRLS

-- Kylie Baumert scorched the nets for 21 points to lead Sutton to a 49-40 win over Kearney Catholic. Katie Griess added 10 points for the Fillies. Liv Nore led the Stars with 11 points while Ashlyn Wischmeier and Kyla Reifenrath scored eight points each.

-- Haley Fleischman scored 18 points and Rachel Ecklund added 11 as Overton improved to 2-0 with a 43-32 win over Loomis. Alexis Billeter scored 18 for the Wolves.

-- S-E-M trailed 20-13 at halftime but turned it around in the second half to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 47-34. Brooke Quadhamer had 21 points for Wilcox-Hildreth.

-- Pleasanton cruised to a 64-34 win over Arcadia/Loup City. Kaci Pierce led the Bulldogs with 16 points, Katy Lindner had 13 and Chelsea Fisher had 10.

-- Bertrand jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter and held on to beat Axtell 34-29. Erin Boggs led the Vikings with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jesse Bertrand led Axtell with 11 points.

BOYS

-- Arcadia/Loup City’s Drew Lewandowski scored 18 points and Prestyn Rogers added 16 points as the Rebels rolled to a 65-25 win over Pleasanton. Carter Klein led the Bulldogs with nine points.