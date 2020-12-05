Highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory games

GIRLS
-- Kylie Baumert scorched the nets for 21 points to lead Sutton to a 49-40 win over Kearney Catholic. Katie Griess added 10 points for the Fillies. Liv Nore led the Stars with 11 points while Ashlyn Wischmeier and Kyla Reifenrath scored eight points each.
-- Haley Fleischman scored 18 points and Rachel Ecklund added 11 as Overton improved to 2-0 with a 43-32 win over Loomis. Alexis Billeter scored 18 for the Wolves.
-- S-E-M trailed 20-13 at halftime but turned it around in the second half to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 47-34. Brooke Quadhamer had 21 points for Wilcox-Hildreth.
-- Pleasanton cruised to a 64-34 win over Arcadia/Loup City. Kaci Pierce led the Bulldogs with 16 points, Katy Lindner had 13 and Chelsea Fisher had 10.
-- Bertrand jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter and held on to beat Axtell 34-29. Erin Boggs led the Vikings with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jesse Bertrand led Axtell with 11 points.
BOYS
-- Arcadia/Loup City’s Drew Lewandowski scored 18 points and Prestyn Rogers added 16 points as the Rebels rolled to a 65-25 win over Pleasanton. Carter Klein led the Bulldogs with nine points.
-- Bertrand’s Jarret Bieker poured in 26 points to lead the Vikings to a 61-41 win over Axtell. Owen Kaps added 11 for the Vikings. For Axtell, Calvin Johnson and Brennan Runge had 13 points.
-- Four S-E-M players scored in double figures as the Mustangs beat Wilcox-Hildreth 72-32. Jayson Guthard set the pace with 15 points. Noah Eggleston and Ryan Arbuthnot added 12 each and Carson Rohde chipped in 11. Gavin Sheen had 22 of the Falcons’ 32 points.
