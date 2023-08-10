The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans struggled through a two-win season in 2022, but are looking for better results this season.

The Spartans will be “a very tight-knit team that will play together,” coach Kurt Kulhanek said. “Six returning starters will be good at skill positions. Depth will be a concern.”

The returning starters who played both ways, led by all-state receiver Luke Bailey (6-3, 175, Jr.),w who caught 41 passes for 647 yards and 14 touchdowns, all marks than led the Hub Territory last year.

Also back are running back Owen Cunningham (6-0, 175, So.), Ashton Behmerwohld (5-10, 180, Sr.) and quarterback Zach Loy (5-11, 190, Sr).

Behmerwohld average 12.5 tackles per game last season, second-best in the region.

Ansley/Litchfield opens the season Aug. 25, playing host to Ravenna.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spartans put together a 14-16 year in 2022 while playing in a Fort Kearny Conference that produced three state-tournament teams.

However, a number of seniors graduated, leaving the program in the hands of some promising underclassmen.

“This year will be a rebuilding year,” coach Jamee Smith said. “We have a very strong and athletic group of young freshmen and sophomores who will bring new energy and hustle to the court.”

Returning starters for the Spartans are outside hitter Halie Racicky (5-6, Sr.), middle hitter Kerry Ryan (5-11, Jr.), libero Ava Paitz (5-3, So.) and defensive specialist Caydence Feldman (5-4, So.).

“We lack height but we have passion. This group of girls works well together and could be surprising as the season progresses,” Smith said. “I look forward to working with the this group of girls.”

The Spartans open the season Aug. 24 at the Elm Creek triangular along with Amherst.