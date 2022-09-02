Healthy Elm Creek goes to 2-0 with win at Bertrand

BERTRAND — The Elm Creek Buffaloes are feeling good, in more ways than one.

The Buffaloes, shredded by injuries and winless last year, have started this season 2-0 thanks to a 44-32 win over Bertrand on Friday afternoon in Bertrand.

"We knew we had the talent. ... I guess the best thing we took away from last year is a lot of our younger guys who probably wouldn't have been on the field got some varsity action," Elm Creek coach Josh Rohde said. "They got kicked around a little bit but there is not a guy on our sideline who has a deer-in-the-headlights look."

The Buffaloes manhandled Bertrand up front from the beginning. They dominated time of possession running 30 more plays than the Vikings.

"We got off to a great start. I think we were up by 30 at one point," Rohde said. "The offense did a really good job converting first downs, keeping their defense on the field and keeping them tired."

Elm Creek only put one touchdown on the board in the first quarter but the Buffaloes had run 23 plays to Bertrand's six.

Carter Erickson, who missed a chunk of last season, scored on a 1-yard run for the first score.

Quarterback Beau Knapp, another player sidelined last year, scored twice in the second quarter on a 1-yard sneak and an 11-yard quarterback draw.

"They just beat us on the line of scrimmage. ... They are just more physical than we were today," Bertrand coach Steve Colfack said.

Knapp carried the ball 18 times for 111 yards, while Erickson gained 71 yards on 15 carries. Jaxon Smith added 45 yards on 13 carries.

Knapp scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter before Elm Creek blew the game open. Kade Sindt intercepted an Owen Kaps pass and returning it 51 yards for a touchdown. Then, on the ensuing kickoff, Trent Watkins recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to make the score 38-8.

Bertrand fought back in the fourth quarter with Kaps passing to with Adan Gonzalez for 3 yards and their second touchdown connection of the game. The score was set set up by a 39-yard pass from Kaps to JC Kehr.

Kaps scored on a 5-yard run after a high snap on an Elm Creek punt.

Backup quarterback Chase Vosler scored on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left after freshman Thunder Nelson ripped off a 42-yard run.

Nelson finished as the Vikings' leading rusher with 66 yards on two carries. Kehr was the leading receiver with three catches for 65 yards.

"We probably didn't make the adjustments oon enough ... but they had the ball the whole first half," Colfack said. "They probably had 40 plays to our 15, so it was tough to figure out what don't work when you don't have the ball."

Elm Creek will host Loomis in another afternoon game Friday while Bertrand is at Alma Friday night.