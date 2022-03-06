 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Headed to State: Amherst faces tall task against top-seeded Filley

  • 0
Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger

Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger (23) grabs a rebound in the Broncos’ district final win over Hastings St. Cecilia. Amherst will take on top-seeded Filley in the Class C2 bracket.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

The Amherst Broncos go to the state tournament as the No. 8 seed in Class C2 and will face Freeman, the No. 1 seed.

The Falcons are among the state’s top defensive teams, not allowing any opponent to score more than 45 points this season.

“Looking at Freeman, they play really hard and are very good on defense. We have to find a way to speed the game up and really work on offense to find ways to score,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said.

The Broncos are capable of spreading the floor with a myriad of 3-point shooters.

“The biggest key to the game will be transition offense, who can get out and score in transition as finding open shots in the half court will be tough,” Rippen said.

Three of Amherst’s losses this season came around the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament where the Broncos lost to the Stars, Hastings St. Cecilia and Wood River. They avenged the loss to St. Cecilia in the district final.

People are also reading…

Their fourth loss was to Grand Island Central Catholic in the subdistrict final. The Crusaders are the No. 4 seed in the Class C2 bracket.

“The biggest challenge we have had to overcome is the three-game losing streak we had in the middle of the season. We really had to take a step back and look ourselves in the mirror and find out where we wanted the season to go,” Rippen said. “I give all the credit to the kids though. They came to practice every day ready to work hard and turn things back around.

“I think we are playing the best basketball of the year right now. We are coming off a week where we beat two top 10 teams and had a close loss to another top-five team so I think our boys are really competing hard and playing some good team ball.”

Class C2 Boys

Amherst (22-4) vs. Freeman (24-2)

6 p.m., Monday at Lincoln Northeast

Amherst

Leading Scorers — Tayje Hadwiger (6-4, So.) 12.0, Nolan Eloe (6-0, Jr.) 10.0, Ethan Eloe (5-11, Sr.) 10.0.

Leading Rebounder — Josh Klingelhoefer (6-5, Sr.) 7.5.

Msc — Amherst’s Josh Klingelhoefer and Ethan Eloe will be the only seniors playing in this game.

Freeman

Leading Scorer — Carter Ruse (6-2, Jr.) 20.5, Carter Niles (6-1, Jr.) 10.2.

Leading Rebounder — Taylan Vetrovski (6-3, Jr.) 9.4.

Msc. — Both of Freeman’s losses are to defending Class C1 champion Auburn.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shelton girls puts its defense against high-scoring Cougars

Shelton girls puts its defense against high-scoring Cougars

Years of futility started to fade with a 10-win season two years ago. Then last season, the Bulldogs made the district final after a 20-win season. This season, Shelton’s girls are going to the state tournament for the very first time, and they’re going as one of the top-seeded teams.

Loomis boys earn fourth straight trip to state

Loomis boys earn fourth straight trip to state

With all eyes, and the Kenesaw defense, focused on Quinn Johnson, the Loomis senior delivered. Johnson scored five points, all from the free-throw line, in the last 10 seconds as Loomis defeated Kenesaw 57-54 Saturday afternoon in the D1-5 District Final at Kearney Catholic.

Shelton girls earn first trip to state tourney

Shelton girls earn first trip to state tourney

The Shelton Bulldogs are going to the state tournament for the first time. A 12-0 run in the second quarter sparked the Bulldogs to a 42-23 victory over Cambridge in the D1-5 District final at Holdrege.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News