Headed to State: Amherst faces tall task against top-seeded Filley

The Amherst Broncos go to the state tournament as the No. 8 seed in Class C2 and will face Freeman, the No. 1 seed.

The Falcons are among the state’s top defensive teams, not allowing any opponent to score more than 45 points this season.

“Looking at Freeman, they play really hard and are very good on defense. We have to find a way to speed the game up and really work on offense to find ways to score,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said.

The Broncos are capable of spreading the floor with a myriad of 3-point shooters.

“The biggest key to the game will be transition offense, who can get out and score in transition as finding open shots in the half court will be tough,” Rippen said.

Three of Amherst’s losses this season came around the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament where the Broncos lost to the Stars, Hastings St. Cecilia and Wood River. They avenged the loss to St. Cecilia in the district final.

Their fourth loss was to Grand Island Central Catholic in the subdistrict final. The Crusaders are the No. 4 seed in the Class C2 bracket.

“The biggest challenge we have had to overcome is the three-game losing streak we had in the middle of the season. We really had to take a step back and look ourselves in the mirror and find out where we wanted the season to go,” Rippen said. “I give all the credit to the kids though. They came to practice every day ready to work hard and turn things back around.

“I think we are playing the best basketball of the year right now. We are coming off a week where we beat two top 10 teams and had a close loss to another top-five team so I think our boys are really competing hard and playing some good team ball.”