Hastings sweeps Kearney High in doubleheader

KEARNEY — The Hastings Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, swept a doubleheader from Kearney, 9-0, 11-1, Tuesday night at Patriot Park.

In the first game, Hastings’ Faith Molina held Kearney to two hits while striking out 12. One of the Bearcats’ hits was a double by Allison Lane.

Hastings (26-4) answered with six extra-base hits, including a double and a triple by Samantha Schmidt.

Kelsey Choplin was the losing pitcher, giving up 11 hits over seven innings and striking out four.

In the second game, Hastings erupted for nine runs in the third inning, ending the game after four under the mercy rule.

Kearney (9-25) had three hits — two doubles by Bella Molina and a double by Ella Kugler.

Peyton Hudson was the winning pitcher and Adyn McCaslin took the loss.

Kearney is back in action Thursday, playing a doubleheader at Lincoln Southeast, then plays Lincoln High on Friday.