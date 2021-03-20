Hannah Godwin blows away the field in the UNK Invitational 1,600

“I was just talking to coaches and talking to some of the athletes right now,” Godwin said. “The facilities that they have and what they can offer for student-athletes was just amazing. The coaches really want me to come to the team, and I really liked them, and the proximity of it.”

Now that Godwin has one season remaining with the Bearcats, she hopes to break some more records between now and the state meet.

“I want to break five minutes in a mile or at least break my school’s record in the two mile and a mile. Those will be my goals,” Godwin says.

Kearney and Kearney Catholic showed out in the meet hosted by UNK. Eight Bearcats were first-place finishers and 25 finished in the top five in almost every event.

For the boys, Richard Harbols took first in the high jump as he cleared 6-4. Will Vanderbeek took fourth.

“Those guys competed well,” KHS coach Brock Howard said. “Taking a year off a technical event like that is tough to do. I think they competed well and they kind of set the tone for the crew here today.”

Gabe Van Winkel was victorious in the shot put, and Colby Spangler and Ehren Smolik made their mark in the long jump and triple jumps.