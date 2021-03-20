Hannah Godwin blows away the field in the UNK Invitational 1,600

KEARNEY — Hannah Godwin is already set for her plans at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But first, she wants to end her Kearney High career on a strong note.
After a blazing performance in the 1,600-meter run at the UNK Invitational on Friday, she is off to a fast start.
Godwin owned the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minues, 17.50 seconds. About 27 seconds faster than the second and third-place finishers. There were no competitors within 100 yards of her, and she didn’t have to worry about looking over her shoulder in the final lap.
“I just wanted to get out strong, and yeah there was a lot of wind, but I just wanted to get a good time in since it’s the first meet of the year,” Godwin said after the race.
All of last year, while the spring season was canceled, Godwin still found ways to stay active. At times, she would sneak onto the track and do her training.
“I kind of tried to keep training just like it’s a regular year,” she said. “Like my coach would send me workouts and I would just go do them by myself.”
Godwin committed to the Huskers to run track and cross country in January and signed her letter of intent in February. Schools like Oklahoma and Wyoming also pursued the senior, but after her official visit to Nebraska, she knew staying close to home was a no-brainer.
“I was just talking to coaches and talking to some of the athletes right now,” Godwin said. “The facilities that they have and what they can offer for student-athletes was just amazing. The coaches really want me to come to the team, and I really liked them, and the proximity of it.”
Now that Godwin has one season remaining with the Bearcats, she hopes to break some more records between now and the state meet.
“I want to break five minutes in a mile or at least break my school’s record in the two mile and a mile. Those will be my goals,” Godwin says.
Kearney and Kearney Catholic showed out in the meet hosted by UNK. Eight Bearcats were first-place finishers and 25 finished in the top five in almost every event.
For the boys, Richard Harbols took first in the high jump as he cleared 6-4. Will Vanderbeek took fourth.
“Those guys competed well,” KHS coach Brock Howard said. “Taking a year off a technical event like that is tough to do. I think they competed well and they kind of set the tone for the crew here today.”
Gabe Van Winkel was victorious in the shot put, and Colby Spangler and Ehren Smolik made their mark in the long jump and triple jumps.
On the tracks, D’Andre N’Dugwa earned some top-three finishes in the hurdles. He won the 60-meter highs with the time of 8.20 and anchored the winning 4x400, which included Chris Duttenhoffer, Evan Denney and Alex Schall. He also took third in the 300-meter hurdles, falling behind Jack Dahlgren who placed second.
“It’s exciting for those kids to be out,” Howard said. “ Not just our kids but all the kids across the state to compete here after having last year off. It’s fun to have the meet out here, especially when it’s on our home turf,” he said. “We had good things happen in the long jump and triples, shot put, high hurdles. Across the board, we had a pretty good day.”
For the girls, Lily Novacek and Isabella Molina were the leaders in the shot put and discus throw. Emma Bond took second in the 3200-run, and Emma Skiles placed third in the pole vault.
Isabelle Rich finished third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Hanna Hepner and Ashlyn Bespalec were in the top three in the pole vault.
Kearney Catholic came into Friday’s invitational in a rebuilding mode under new leadership from coaches Elizabeth Haarberg and Kaitlin Petri. While they thrive more on potential, the Stars, who are stepping up to Class B, did lead with a few medals in the UNK Invitational.
Ashlyn Wischmeier, who signed earlier this week to play volleyball at Concordia University, was the top runner in the 800 with a time of 2:32.59. Ashley Keck (300-meter hurdles), and Margaret Haarberg (high jump), Rosalyn Roggasch (triple jump) took fifth in their events
“There have been some really exciting things happening so far,” Petri said. “We had some kids, who maybe it’s their first time doing an event today and they really did a good job and are really showing some good potential for the rest of the year, so we’re pretty excited.”
The Stars will head to Grand Island on Tuesday for the GICC Invitational, beginning at 11 a.m. The Kearney boys will remain home next Friday for the boys-only KHS Indoor..
n UNK Invitational
GIRLS
100-meter Dash — Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.59. 200 — Aitken 26.52. 400 — Reba Mader, Northwest, 1:00.69. 800 — Ashlynn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, 2:32.59. 1,600 — Hannah Godwin, Kearney High, 5:17.50. 3,200 — Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 12:11.96. 60m Hurdles — Emily Bare, Millard South, 9.60. 3o0m Hurdles — Emma Dutton, McCook, 51.65.
4x100 — Northwest (Grace Baasch, Avyn Urbanski, Kamryn Mings, Smantha Roby) 52.64. 4x400 — Northwest (Roby, Mader, Urbanski, Baasch) 4:23.12. 4x800 — McCook (Leah Spencer, Isabella Renner, Sienna Dutton, Rodewald) 10:47.29.
High Jump — Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 5-0. Pole Vault — Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 10-0. Long Jump — McKenna Little, North Platte, 16-10. Triple Jump — Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 36-2 1/2. Shot Put — Lily Novacek, Kearney, 38-0 3/4. Discus — Bella Molina, Kearney, 119-5.
Boys
100-meter — Vince Genatone, North Platte, 11.00. 200 — Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 22.08. 400 — Sterling 50.35. 800 — William Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:07.05. 1,600 — Evan Caudy, North Platte, 4:46.35. 3,200 — Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 10:31.18. 60m Hurdles — D’Andre N’Dugwa, Kearney, 8.20. 300m Hurdles — Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 42.25 .4x100 — North Platte (Jahmani Sterling, Genatone, Tate Janas, Kymani Sterling) 43.72. 4x400 — Kearney (Chris Duttenhoffer, Evan Denney, Alex Schall, N’Dugwa) 3:40.21. 4x800 — Millard South (Dalton Heller, Ethan Hillman, Gino Rettele, Isaiah Rasmussen) 9:07.45
Pole Vault — Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 12-6. High Jump — Richard Harbols, Kearney, 6-4. Long Jump — Colby Spangler, Kearney 21-5. Shot Put — Gabe VanWinkle, Kearney 53-7. Triple Jump — Ehren Smolik, Kearney, 42-6 1/2. Discus — Nic Davis, North Platte 159-9