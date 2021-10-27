Haarberg sparks Kearney Catholic's comeback victory over Gothenburg

A month later, the Swedes looked like the dominant team in the first set Tuesday. The Stars were on their heels while the Swedes were on a 12-1 run and led 14-4. The Stars played catch-up ball, putting up four straight points late, but Gothenburg took set one at 25-16.

“I think we played pretty timid,” KCHS’s setter Syd Conner said. “Gothenburg is a really good team and they served us pretty tough. I remember the last game we played really well against them.

Throughout the whole match, the Stars were on edge and put themselves in a hole they had to dig their way out. After beating the Swedes in the second set at 25-17, KCHS got to 24 in the third set but couldn’t close it out, losing 27-25, giving Gothenburg a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth set, the Stars had to fight their way back after Gothenburg scored the first seven points.

“Sometimes they almost try too hard,” coach Conner said. “When they try too hard ... we just have to stop and simplify.”

Haarberg said a lack of communication led to mental breakdowns.