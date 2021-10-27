Haarberg sparks Kearney Catholic's comeback victory over Gothenburg

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic volleyball team was staring into the eyes of defeat down 2-1 against Gothenburg in the Class C 1-10 Sub-district finals on Tuesday.
Margaret Haarberg was called upon to bring the team back, and with back-to-back kills, KCHS escaped with a come-from-behind victory 3-2. The Stars get to shine another night.
Haarberg, who averages 2.1 kills per set, had a career night as she recorded a season-high 17 kills for the Stars. Typically, Ashley Keck is the reliable scorer from start to finish, but Haarberg was the one with the hot hands in the final two sets.
“I thought our young kids really stepped up,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Margaret went in to play some back row. She has not done a ton of back row this year. She adapted, and she came on and obviously at the end of the game, Margaret just turned it on.”
Haarberg is familiar with some of the players on the Swedes roster. Clara Evert and Aubrey O’Hare are in the same age group as Haarberg. It was nerve-wracking at first for the sophomore.
“When we came into this game, I was nervous because I play club with some of these girls, so it was pretty hard to see them across the court and still to be able to face them,” Haarberg said.”
The Stars defeated the Swedes 2-0 in the Gothenburg Tournament but Gothenburg was without setter Aubrey O’Hare.
A month later, the Swedes looked like the dominant team in the first set Tuesday. The Stars were on their heels while the Swedes were on a 12-1 run and led 14-4. The Stars played catch-up ball, putting up four straight points late, but Gothenburg took set one at 25-16.
“I think we played pretty timid,” KCHS’s setter Syd Conner said. “Gothenburg is a really good team and they served us pretty tough. I remember the last game we played really well against them.
Throughout the whole match, the Stars were on edge and put themselves in a hole they had to dig their way out. After beating the Swedes in the second set at 25-17, KCHS got to 24 in the third set but couldn’t close it out, losing 27-25, giving Gothenburg a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth set, the Stars had to fight their way back after Gothenburg scored the first seven points.
“Sometimes they almost try too hard,” coach Conner said. “When they try too hard ... we just have to stop and simplify.”
Haarberg said a lack of communication led to mental breakdowns.
“I think all together we need work on our communication,” Haarberg said. “A little bit more communication on the floor. We have great bonding between our whole team. We are super close, but sometimes on the court, sometimes we fall apart in communications. Just working hard for every ball. I know we do that a lot, but we can always do better.”
The Stars were in control late in the fourth set once Keck gave them a three-point lead. The Stars had the largest lead of the night at 17-12 after Syd Conner set up an open pass to Haarberg, which eventually gave the Stars the 25-19 win in the fourth set. Tied at 2-2, Syd Conner knew that she could depend on Haarberg to deliver the come-from-behind win.
“By the fifth set, I knew she was the one I wanted to give the ball to, and it’s super nice having that person as the outside hitter because you could give it to them anywhere around the court,” Syd Conner said. “So I just love how I could be so confident in her abilities by the end of the game.”
Haarberg’s back-to-back kills tied the game at 13 and brought the Stars to match point. An attack error on the Swedes clinched the win for the Stars.
Keck led the team with 25 kills, two aces and 39 digs. Syd Conner had eight kills to go along with her 37 assists. Haarberg added 13 digs with her 17-kill performance.
“We never give up,” Haarberg said. “It could be 24-17, it’s never over until it’s over. When we saw they have two sets, and we had one, we knew it wasn’t over. We just said, ‘We’re going to make it to five.’ That’s it, and that’s what we need to say about it.”
The Stars will rest for the next few days as they wait for the district finals on Saturday.