Gretna too much for Kearney High, end Bearcats season at 12-6

OMAHA — There was one Dragon the Kearney High School girls soccer team was not able to stop today. Her name was Sarah Weber.
While the Lady Bearcats played respectfully during the first half, they had no answer against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln commit.
Kearney had nothing left in the second half, and Gretna High School won the Class A state quarterfinal game, 4-1, on Wednesday in Omaha. As the Lady Dragons move on to the semifinals, the Lady Bearcats’ season ended at Morrison Stadium at Creighton University.
Weber put on a hat-trick performance. Two of her three goals were in the first half and then added one more early in the second half.
“They finished on some fantastic shots. Sarah Weber, you guys might’ve seen her play all year. She is a stud. She did a fantastic job,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said. “Our girls, I commend them for their efforts on marking up with their girls there. They are extremely talented and extremely fast. We stuck with them as long as we could.”
Gretna outshot Kearney 19-2. While the shots were opportunities missed for the Lady Dragons, the other half were saves by KHS goalkeeper Alivia Schade.
“Alivia Schade had an awesome game,” Rowe said. “She came up big for us in the back. There could’ve been more goals on us, but for sure she did a good job, making some great saves.”
Despite only putting up two shots on goal, Kearney did snag one midway through the first half led by their freshman sensation Harley Straka. The match was even at one until Weber scored her second goal in the final minute to put Gretna up 2-1 at the half.
“I felt we had solid chances in the first half. I wish we could have finished on one of them. A couple of them were just shy on the goal. The goalkeeper made some good saves there, too,” Rowe said. “We walked away telling the girls we are proud of you for your efforts. Obviously in the second half we could have made things a little bit better, but again I’m proud of our girls’ effort. They played their butts off. Gretna is a very solid team.”
The energy level took a toll on the Lady Bearcats in the second half after a productive first half. Gretna had full possession for most of the first half. Allison Marshall made the final goal for Gretna.
“I think we got a little tired,” Rowe said. “Gretna, I think their pace was pretty good, but I think we got a little tired at the start, maybe resorting to tendencies that don’t necessarily give us the most successful opportunities.”
The Bearcats end their season with a record of 12-6. KHS loses a total of nine seniors, including Schade, Aubrey Vancura and Aurora Athy. However, the future couldn’t get any bright for the program as they return Kierstynn Garner for her senior season and scoring leader Harley Straka for her sophomore season.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment,” Rowe said. “You wanted not to lose the seniors you have in your program for four years, but we do have some skilled players coming back and, of course, we’re excited for that. At this moment we’re just going to appreciate the seniors that are here for now and commend them for their efforts. Without them, we probably wouldn’t have gotten here this year, so shout out to them.”
Gretna will play the winner of Lincoln East/Papillion-La Vista South in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday.