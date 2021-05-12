Gretna too much for Kearney High, end Bearcats season at 12-6

Despite only putting up two shots on goal, Kearney did snag one midway through the first half led by their freshman sensation Harley Straka. The match was even at one until Weber scored her second goal in the final minute to put Gretna up 2-1 at the half.

“I felt we had solid chances in the first half. I wish we could have finished on one of them. A couple of them were just shy on the goal. The goalkeeper made some good saves there, too,” Rowe said. “We walked away telling the girls we are proud of you for your efforts. Obviously in the second half we could have made things a little bit better, but again I’m proud of our girls’ effort. They played their butts off. Gretna is a very solid team.”

The energy level took a toll on the Lady Bearcats in the second half after a productive first half. Gretna had full possession for most of the first half. Allison Marshall made the final goal for Gretna.

“I think we got a little tired,” Rowe said. “Gretna, I think their pace was pretty good, but I think we got a little tired at the start, maybe resorting to tendencies that don’t necessarily give us the most successful opportunities.”