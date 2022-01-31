Grand Island tops Amherst in girls wrestling meet; wrestling highlights

AMHERST — Grand Island rolled to the team championship Saturday at the Amherst Girls Wrestling Invitational.

The Islanders crowned three champions and tallied 143.5 points over runner-up Amherst’s 91. Minden was third with 58 points while Ansley placed 12th and Overton 13th.

For Amherst, Reagan Gallaway improved to 31-0 on the season, pinning Koryn Kline (17-8) of Ord in 1:24. Taleah Thomas (9-4) won the 120-pound weight class, pinning Saije Phelps (22-7) of Sandhills Valley in 3:43.

Bearcats ninth at Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Kearney High wrestlers finished ninth Saturday at the 64th Annual Rocky Welton Invitational in Garden City, Kan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goddard (Kan.) won the meet with 217 points, followed by Pueblo (Colo.) East with 187 points. Scottsbluff, with 141.5 points, was the highest Nebraska team, finishing fifth. Kearney scored 127.5 points.

Perry Swarm, wrestling at 132 pounds, was Kearney’s highest finisher, taking fifth place. Brandon Moore (285) finished sixth.

Minden wins D-T tournament