Grand Island girls roll to team title at Amherst

AMHERST — The Grand Island girls crowned two champions at Saturday’s Amherst Invitational to win by more than 100 points.

The Islanders scored 195 points to runner-up Sandhills Valley’s 76.

Champions from the Hub Territory included Amherst’s Carsyn McBride (29-4) at 105 pounds and Reagan Gallaway (34-0) at 145, Overton’s Sydnie Brown (33-1) at 130, Ansley/Litchfield’s Jocelyn Ambriz (23-2) at 170 and Minden’s Savannah Koch (30-4) at 235.

Bearcats seventh in Kansas meetGARDEN CITY, Kan. — Kearney High placed seventh in the 32-team Rocky Weller Invitational in Garden City, Kan.

Heavyweight Israel Uma led Kearney, going 4-1 to place fifth.

Seth Philippi (138), Perry Swarm (144) and Sam Nachtigal (150) placed sixth. Nachtigal also went 4-1 while Swarm was 4-3 and Philippi went 3-3.

Jack Sponenburgh (106) and Kaden Kowalek (120) placed seventh.

Lexington girls win Central Conference title SEWARD — The Lexington girls crowned four individual champions on their way to winning the Central Conference Championship. Lexington scored 160 points to edge co-runners-up Crete and Schuyler by two points.

Ascending to the top step on the podium were Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh (27-3) at 110, Angelical Velasquez (25-10) at 115, Kalli Sutton (31-7) at 155 and. McKenzie Furgison (32-5) at 190.

In the boys’ division, Northwest claimed the conference championship with York second and Lexington third. The Vikings scored 228 points while Lexington scored 185 to finish 3.5 points behind York.

Lexington’s Daylen Naylor (23-5) at 113 pounds, Daven Naylor (29-7) at 132, Jackson Konrad (25-12) at 138 and Cesar Cano (30-7) at 145 won their weight classes.

At other meets:Pleasanton’s Gatlin Krepela (36-3) at 120 pounds and Luke Pawloski (34-3) at 220 and Elm Creek’s Alex Meier (23-13) at 132 were among the winners at the Darrell Barnes Invitational in Arapahoe.

Kearney Catholic’s Clay Rasmussen (27-11) won the 126-pound weight class at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational. The Stars finished seventh in the 15-team meet.

Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Patterson (19-6) won the 106-pound championship at the Warcat Invitational in Red Cloud with teammate Graiden Ritner (27-7) prevailing at 138 pounds. Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda (26-0) remained undefeated while winning at 113 pounds.

At the Medicine Valley Invitational, Pleasanton’s Krepela won the 120-pound weight class while Elm Creek’s Jaxon Smith (17-4) won the 126-pound weight class.