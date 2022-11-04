GICC holds off Minden again to advance to state tournament championship

LINCOLN — Minden volleyball’s state championship hopes came to an end Friday night, smashed against the barrier that has faced the Whippets all year long.

Grand Island Central Catholic.

GICC senior Lucy Ghaifan pierced the Whippets with 25 kills as the Crusaders claimed a 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory in the Class C1 state tournament semifinals in Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Lucy had a good game, that’s what we really needed,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said.

Ghaifan, a 6-foot senior, made her presence known with three kills in the Crusaders’ first five points

Minden coach Julie Ratka said Ghaifan was the difference in the match.

“She can go any direction. You just never know which way she’s going to go,” Ratka said. “I thought our kids did really well. We got some blocks on her today and played way better than we did in the (subdistrict final).

The defeat gives Minden a 33-4 record going into today’s consolation match against North Bend Central. Three of Minden’s four losses this year have come at the hands of GICC. The fourth is to Gothenburg, the team the Crusaders will face in the championship.

There’s no doubt GICC is the mountain Minden, and all other Class C1 schools, has to climb to reach its goals. The Crusaders are playing for their 11th state championship since 1981. The Crusaders also have nine runner-up finishes in that stretch.

Zavala said last year’s loss in the state tournament consolation game motivated her team all year long.

“Our kids were thinking they should be in the state championship game. Last year, when we lost that third-place game, they came off the court saying they were going to work a little bit harder and get back to that championship,” she said.

Minden made them work for it.

Led by sophomore Mattie Kamery, who finished the match with 24 kills and 17 set assists with six of those kills in the second set,, Minden came back to win 25-20. They hung close in the other sets, too.

“We got into some holes we couldn’t get ourselves out of. I thought we battled pretty well but it seemed like we were always battling from behind,” Ratka said.

Freshman Myla Emery added 14 kills and 25 set assists to the Minden numbers.

“When you get down to the state tournament, it’s not supposed to be easy. I always tell the kids that. ... Stick with what we do,” Zavala said. “What they do they do very well but we have to stick with our game plan.”

Gracie Woods and Hadlee Hasselmann had 11 kills apiece to add balance to the Crusaders’ offense.

GICC will take a 31-2 record into the championship match with Gothenburg.