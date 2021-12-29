Gibbon wins tourney title on coach’s birthday

ELM CREEK — The holiday tournament was in Elm Creek, but a different Buffalo team took home the title.
The Gibbon boys basketball team picked up a 43-39 win over Arcadia-Loup City despite the Rebels overcoming an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Gibbon improves to 4-4 on the season. It was the perfect birthday present Gibbon coach David Benge needed on Tuesday.
“In seven years, we struggled coming out of the holiday break, so this was a nice birthday present to say the least,” Benge said.
Gibbon had a strong start offensively led by the hands of Tyler Weisman. After knocking down three triples, the Buffaloes were ahead 17-9 in the first quarter. Then the game slowed down during the next two quarters. Gibbon only had four points in the second while Arcadia-Loup City scored six. As both teams struggled to find their rhythm offensively, the Buffaloes still had the upper hand.
“I think we slowed down a bit,” Benge said. “They were sagging in the paint and letting us have those jump shots rather than attacking those gaps and trying to get into the paint and forced us to shut us down. We kind of settled and stood a little bit. We got a little complacent, and we knew we had to lead. We were just trying to hold it. “
The first three in the fourth quarter, Gibbon had its largest lead of the night at 32-23, and it almost looked as if the Buffaloes were going to pull out the win. However, the Rebels made a late comeback with two minutes left of play. Vince Eurek, who led with15 points, brought the team back and tied it twice. They were even at 39 with a minute left. Weisman’s corner-three broke the tie, and Gibbon regained the lead with 28.4 seconds left. Then a quick defensive stop by Kadin Hines in half-court sealed the win for the Buffs as they escaped with the victory. Weisman led the Buffaloes with 14 points and was the only player who finished in double figures for Gibbon.
“All year, we would have a little scattered brain at times and throw it around a little bit,” Benge said. “Credit to our guys. They ... made the plays when they counted.”
As the Buffs reached .500 going into a new year, Benge is still figuring out the identity of his players. Yet, he would not deny the amount of effort his team puts in all week long.
“We are a veteran team on paper overall, but they are still learning about who they are,” Benge said. “So day-by-day, we’re trying to get better we’re still trying to figure out some things about us, but I love our group. They are just gritty.”
Gibbon will face Shelton on Jan. 4 at home.