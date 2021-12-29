Gibbon wins tourney title on coach’s birthday

The first three in the fourth quarter, Gibbon had its largest lead of the night at 32-23, and it almost looked as if the Buffaloes were going to pull out the win. However, the Rebels made a late comeback with two minutes left of play. Vince Eurek, who led with15 points, brought the team back and tied it twice. They were even at 39 with a minute left. Weisman’s corner-three broke the tie, and Gibbon regained the lead with 28.4 seconds left. Then a quick defensive stop by Kadin Hines in half-court sealed the win for the Buffs as they escaped with the victory. Weisman led the Buffaloes with 14 points and was the only player who finished in double figures for Gibbon.

“All year, we would have a little scattered brain at times and throw it around a little bit,” Benge said. “Credit to our guys. They ... made the plays when they counted.”

As the Buffs reached .500 going into a new year, Benge is still figuring out the identity of his players. Yet, he would not deny the amount of effort his team puts in all week long.

“We are a veteran team on paper overall, but they are still learning about who they are,” Benge said. “So day-by-day, we’re trying to get better we’re still trying to figure out some things about us, but I love our group. They are just gritty.”

Gibbon will face Shelton on Jan. 4 at home.