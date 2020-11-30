Gibbon teams looking to rebuild

GIBBON — It’s the changing of the guard at Gibbon.
The boys basketball team is coming off a 12-10 season where four of the five starters have graduated.
But with 10 returning letter winners, three over 6-foot-4, the Buffaloes aren’t starting over from scratch.
“We have a strong group of kids moving up to varsity this season and we are extremely excited to see the growth they have made over the past two seasons,” coach David Benge said. “We will look very different from the teams of my first five seasons but we are excited about the challenges of transforming our overall team identity.
“Size will no longer be an issue as it has been in the past. Overall, I know we have 9-10 guys that are looking to play major minutes for us and I look forward to seeing the competition amongst our the team and who steps up into leadership roles vacated by last year’s seniors.”
The lone returning starter is senior Matthew Weismann, a 6-foot guard who was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game.
Other returners are 6-foot senior guard Kaleb Pickel, 6-6 junior forward Konner Hyde, 5-10 senior guard Marcus Smith, 6-4 junior guard Mitchell Sell, 6-3 junior forward Braxton Smith, 6-4 junior forward Dylan Davis, 6-1 junior guard Kadin Hines, 6-2 junior forward Jacob Kucera and 5-8 sophomore guard Jhordy Solares.
Gibbon opens the season Thursday at St. Paul.
Girls Basketball
The Gibbon girls basketball team is in the same boat as the boys with one returning starter and nearly as many returning letter winners.
However, the girls won’t be blessed with the abundance of height.
The lone returning starter from last year’s 4-18 team is 5-6 senior Yahyda Castaneda who averaged 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Other returners are 5-6 senior Jalyssa Gillming, 5-6 senior Samantha Walker, 5-6 senior Alissa Bailey, 5-8 senior Desirae Nunez, 5-5 junior Lindsay Wilkens, 5-3 junior Aleah Onate and 5-6 junior Elizabeth Murillo.
“We will look to our one returning starter and several others with substantial playing time at the varsity level to step up this season,” coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “Even with four new starters I am confident that we will be competitive and athletic on the court.
“The returners have tremendous work ethics and are fierce competitors. We will rely on our athleticism to keep us competitive.”
Wrestling
For the Gibbon wrestling team, Cody Benge steps up to head coach and takes over a team that has a solid foundation of veterans, including Jose Escandon, who was 36-12 last year and finished fifth at the state meet.
Other starters back are sophomore Damian Harper (28-15), Andrew Aguilar (140), senior Elijah Harper (145), junior Chance Yockey (160), junior Carlos Tamayo (160), sophomore Roman Kolbet (182) and junior Daniel Yepez (285).
Damian and Elijah Harper, Aguilar and Yockey each won more than 20 matches last year.
