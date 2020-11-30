Gibbon teams looking to rebuild

GIBBON — It’s the changing of the guard at Gibbon.

The boys basketball team is coming off a 12-10 season where four of the five starters have graduated.

But with 10 returning letter winners, three over 6-foot-4, the Buffaloes aren’t starting over from scratch.

“We have a strong group of kids moving up to varsity this season and we are extremely excited to see the growth they have made over the past two seasons,” coach David Benge said. “We will look very different from the teams of my first five seasons but we are excited about the challenges of transforming our overall team identity.

“Size will no longer be an issue as it has been in the past. Overall, I know we have 9-10 guys that are looking to play major minutes for us and I look forward to seeing the competition amongst our the team and who steps up into leadership roles vacated by last year’s seniors.”

The lone returning starter is senior Matthew Weismann, a 6-foot guard who was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game.