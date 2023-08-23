GIBBON — Chalk up last year as experience.

While the Gibbon Buffaloes couldn’t put a mark in the win column, they did learn a lot about football. Nine starters return on both sides of the ball, giving fifth-year coach Steve Yockey reason to be excited — if the team has the right attitude.

“We have a ton of experience coming back but that doesn’t mead anything. We have to go out and build on the experience,” he said. “Last year we were young so we had to kind of learn on the fly … so we have to build on that.”

Starters returning include seniors David Molina (5-8, 145, TE/LB), Kade Dorszynski (6-0, 160, QB/DB), Ruben Hernandez (5-7, 145, LB), Kreyton Rockefeller (5-10, 175, RB/LB) and Bryce Schuslter (%-9, 185, OL/DL), and juniors Tyler Weismann (5-10, 145, WR/DB), Isac Tamayo (5-8, 154, WR/DB), Kyanu Betancourt (5=10, 165, RB/DB), Aiden Middleswart (6-0, 210, OL/DL), Kahl Adams (5-11, 210, OL/DL) and Nolan Miller (5-11, 190, OL/DL).

“An area of improvement will be on the defensive side of the ball. We allowed a ton of points last year and we aren’t going to win if the opposing offenses can do anything they want to us,” Yockey said.

Gibbon opens the season Friday at home against Hershey.

VolleyballThe Gibbon Buffaloes are poised to turn around their fortunes after going 2-27 last year.

Returning starters are seniors Karsyn Herren and Iliana Almazon. Other returning veterans are Maddie Holcomb, Brooke Sell and Meagan Benker.

Gibbon opens the season Thursday night hosting S-E-M.

Cross country

Coach Leon Stall, who has been coaching the Buffaloes for 21 years, returns five letterwinners from last year’s boys team — Keagan Pickel, Kolby Heikkinen, Titus Tracy, Colby Leonard and Giovanny Hernandez.

Stall said he believes the team will “finish in the top 25percent in the team competition at each meet.”

Gibbon opens the season Friday at the Fort Kearny Twilight meet then will host the Gibbon/Ron Priebe Invitational on Aug. 31.